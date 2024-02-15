OneCause Celebrates 15 Years of Innovation and $6.5 Billion Raised by Nonprofits

"We consider it a privilege to partner with thousands of nonprofits, and providing them with fundraising tools to support their success is at the core of our mission," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer of OneCause. "We understand the challenges our customers face in navigating an ever-changing fundraising technology landscape. Our focus is not just offering innovative solutions, but in seamlessly integrating them into nonprofit operations. Our ultimate aim is to empower our customers with technology that amplifies their impact, allowing them to save time and enabling them to focus on building better tomorrows."

OneCause revolutionized nonprofit event fundraising in 2008 with the introduction of a mobile bidding solution, initially called BidPal. Since then, the company has remained committed to providing nonprofits with innovative fundraising technology, from developing the sector's first virtual fundraising solution in 2020 to introducing a reimagined giving experience in the form of the OneCause Fundraising Platform in 2022.

"Over the past decade, Human Rights Campaign has forged a strong partnership with OneCause, experiencing the power of their fundraising technology firsthand. We've had the privilege of expanding our impact through their innovative solutions, designed to address our ever-evolving needs," shared Mike Wilkinson, deputy director of events for Human Rights Campaign. "What sets OneCause apart is their unwavering dedication. They don't just offer forward-thinking fundraising tools, they provide unparalleled service and support, ensuring that organizations can leverage these tools to streamline operations, amplify their efforts, and raise more funds effectively."

The OneCause Fundraising Platform furthers the company's dedication to driving innovation in the nonprofit sector, providing integrated, flexible software so nonprofits can easily manage a wide range of giving experiences while meeting donor needs and expectations. Thousands of nonprofits have advanced their missions with the Platform's new features and capabilities, which provide time-saving tools, greater reach and engagement, and a frictionless, personalized experience.

"The Platform puts the event experience in the hands of attendees. Guest information, check-in, pre-event questions, bidding, donating, fixed-item purchases, and checkout are all easily managed by attendees," said Della Carver, director of service center support for Arthritis Foundation. "Putting guests in the driver's seat boosts their satisfaction — and event logistics are so much easier!"

One of the company's recent innovations, Auction AI, received a 2024 BIG Innovation Award for its transformative capabilities: an auction item description generator that can save up to 8 hours of preparation time for an average auction, and item recommendations that dynamically showcase items to bidders as they engage with other auction items, boosting proceeds from sold items by up to 25%.

Furthering its dedication to serving the nonprofit sector, OneCause also equips fundraising professionals with educational resources and events, best practice content, and industry-leading research. The company's annual Raise conference, which began in 2017, has brought together more than 10,000 fundraising professionals from around the world to connect and glean insight from experts in the social good sector. Through these initiatives, OneCause strives to revolutionize giving for nonprofits and donors alike.

To learn more about OneCause and the nonprofits it serves, visit their website.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $6.5 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE OneCause