OneCause Celebrates First Cohort of Graduates from Certified Partner Program

Program Provides Curated Learning Path and Resources to Drive Nonprofit Fundraising Success

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, today announced the graduation of the first cohort of partners from the OneCause Certified Partner Program. The program is designed for qualified event planner partners who are interested in expanding their relationship with OneCause. Participants gain access to a dedicated team of advocates, a curated learning path, and opportunities for co-marketing, empowering them to enhance their event planning capabilities and ensure exceptional fundraising events for their nonprofit customers.

"At OneCause, we're committed to empowering nonprofits with best-in-class fundraising software, support, and event expertise," said Steve Johns, CEO at OneCause. "Our Certified Partner Program is about enhancing our collaboration with event planners across the U.S. and Canada to elevate the impact of nonprofit events. By certifying these partners, we're ensuring they can make the most of our innovative fundraising technology, drive excellence in event fundraising, and create memorable experiences for event guests."

OneCause Certified Partners have demonstrated their commitment to providing the highest level of service, leveraging the OneCause platform to elevate the impact of fundraising events. The first cohort includes:

Alegre Events

Murad Auctions

Thompson Auction Services

Boundless Impact Agency

C2Auctions

Do Good Events

Event One

The Events Hive

JHL

KC Auction Angels

TaylorMade Experience

Solutions50

"As an organization that regularly utilizes and recommends OneCause, completing the OneCause Partner Certification Program has strengthened my confidence," said Shayna Moskowitz, Account Director at TaylorMade Experience. "I learned much more about the ins and outs of the software, which will help me ensure our events run smoothly and that we provide the highest quality experience to our clients and their event guests. I'm excited to continue to grow my knowledge and use these skills to elevate future events!"

Applications Now Open for Second Cohort

OneCause is now accepting applications for the second cohort of the Certified Partner Program, which will begin on January 15, 2025. Interested event planning professionals can apply through December 2, 2024, to join this exciting initiative and enhance their expertise in fundraising event success using the OneCause Fundraising Platform.

To learn more about the OneCause Certified Partner Program, contact us at [email protected].

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $6.5 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE OneCause