OneCause Launches Integration with Salesforce Nonprofit Success Pack to Simplify Nonprofit Fundraising Data Management

"At OneCause, we're committed to helping our nonprofit customers raise more while making their jobs easier," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer at OneCause. "With our new Salesforce Nonprofit Success Pack integration, nonprofit teams can automate their workflows, save time, and access real-time insights—all without any coding. It's built right into our platform to help them focus on what really matters: building meaningful donor connections."

With the new integration, nonprofits can choose from automatic daily or on-demand synchronization, ensuring that their teams always have current and accurate supporter information at their fingertips. Managed directly in the OneCause Fundraising Platform, the Salesforce NPSP integration offers intuitive setup and powerful customization options without requiring professional services or coding expertise.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Ease of Use: Built directly into the OneCause platform, with intuitive setup and helpful prompts, automatic version updates, and no coding required.

Built directly into the OneCause platform, with intuitive setup and helpful prompts, automatic version updates, and no coding required. Enhanced Efficiency: Automate data synchronization tasks, freeing up time and resources.

Automate data synchronization tasks, freeing up time and resources. Data Accuracy: Seamless connection with custom and if/then conditional mapping reduces manual data entry and minimizes discrepancies.

Seamless connection with custom and if/then conditional mapping reduces manual data entry and minimizes discrepancies. Comprehensive Insights: Gain a 360-degree view of donors, including giving history and engagement patterns.

Gain a 360-degree view of donors, including giving history and engagement patterns. Flexibility: Test with sandbox data, use advanced conditional mapping, and maintain up-to-date records with automatic or on-demand data syncs.

Unlike other fundraising solution providers that may require nonprofits to use proprietary CRM systems, OneCause is committed to providing organizations with flexibility. Organizations can choose the CRM that best fits their needs while leveraging seamless integrations to centralize and optimize their donor management. In addition to Salesforce NPSP, OneCause plans to release a new integration with the Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud later this year. Integrations with other industry-leading CRMs are also available to OneCause customers, with more in the works.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $6.5 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

