OneCause Launches New Virtual Event Center

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today announced the release of its Virtual Event Center, to help nonprofits redefine their event fundraising strategy in the wake of COVID-19. The Virtual Event Center helps nonprofits create a multi-media giving experience, seamlessly combining live and pre-recorded video content with fundraising activities and mission moments to engage and inspire donors.

"COVID-19 brought with it the immediate need for nonprofits to rethink how they power their missions during a pandemic and embrace new strategies to reach donors in a virtual world," said Steve Johns, OneCause chief executive officer. "Amidst this altered philanthropic landscape, nonprofit technology needs are changing. We're excited to launch the OneCause Virtual Event Center to enable fundraising in new ways, now and beyond COVID-19. This tool will help nonprofits take their virtual events to a new level with engaging online experiences that make it easy for supporters to give anytime, anywhere."

The easy-to-use platform empowers nonprofits to seamlessly manage a virtual fundraising event, collect online donations, and create high quality programming with live and pre-recorded video all in one place. With the OneCause Virtual Event Center, nonprofits can:

Easily launch virtual events, online & live auctions, raffles and donations appeal

Create a multi-media experience with livestream and pre-recorded content from a central hub

Communicate with supporters before, during, and after the event

Build community and drive human connection to inspire giving

Motivate donors via gamification and fundraising challenges

Incorporate digital visibility and recognition for sponsors

Execute year-round virtual events and campaigns

The OneCause Virtual Event Center was created with the donor experience in mind. Donors can participate in fundraising using a single device to consume content and donate effortlessly without ever leaving the broadcast or livestream.

"OneCause has brought user-friendly donor and admin experiences to the virtual event space, with new and improved capabilities to help nonprofits accomplish all their goals," said Elaina Repucci, Director of Special Events for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation New England Chapter. "There just aren't other platforms out there that have all the key pieces you need to make a virtual event successful in one place, on one screen. Because of the Virtual Event Center, we were able to exceed our event fundraising goal helping to improve the lives of those living with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis."

"When we were forced to reimagine our annual 500 person, in-person, signature event, we immediately turned to OneCause for guidance in accomplishing our vision and fundraising goals," said Alyssa Lego, co-founder, Morgan Marie Michael Foundation. "The Virtual Event Center empowered us to continue fundraising and unite our village of supporters with a unique and engaging experience during these uncertain times. OneCause made it easy, real, relevant, and authentic. The flexibility allowed us to host live interviews, performances, celebrity endorsements, sponsor, raffles, and a silent auction."

