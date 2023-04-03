OneCause Opens Nominations for Sixth Annual Raise Awards for Nonprofits

The awards celebrate the passion, vision, and success of nonprofits and fundraising professionals.

INDIANAPOLIS, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, today announced it is accepting nominations for the 2023 Raise Awards. Now in their sixth year, the awards honor forward-thinking fundraisers and nonprofit organizations that are shaping the future of fundraising by employing innovative strategies to inspire donors and raise funds.

"It's a privilege to shine a spotlight on the passion and ingenuity of Fearless Fundraisers who are helping reimagine generosity," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Each year, the Raise Awards are a way to celebrate the incredible people and organizations who are helping solve some of the world's biggest problems."

The annual awards recognize multiple winners, segmented by nonprofit size, for their achievements in the following categories:

Innovative Nonprofit of the Year: Recognizing innovation and creativity in fundraising by organizations who are thinking outside the box and implementing new ideas.

Recognizing innovation and creativity in fundraising by organizations who are thinking outside the box and implementing new ideas. Storyteller of the Year: Recognizing excellence in communicating purpose and vision through branding, narrative, and promotion that informs the mind and moves the heart.

Recognizing excellence in communicating purpose and vision through branding, narrative, and promotion that informs the mind and moves the heart. Fundraisers of the Year: Recognizing individuals who live out the organization's mission, are dedicated to the donor experience, and always give 100% percent to the cause.

Last year's awards highlighted the importance of expanding audiences and strengthening relationships with donors after the fundraising landscape was forever changed by the effects of the pandemic.

"I was thrilled to be selected as a Fundraiser of the Year! To be recognized is incredibly humbling," said Jane Kobak, associate director of major giving for Opportunity Enterprises. "For me, it's not just about fundraising, but about building relationships that are creating transformational change."

Last year's winners included:

Nomination Process

Raise Awards nominations are being accepted online through 11:59 p.m. on June 2 at: www.onecause.com/raise/awards.

The Raise Awards are free to enter for individual fundraisers and nonprofits of all sizes. All submissions will be reviewed by a committee of peer nonprofit professionals and industry experts looking for a focus on specific nonprofit achievements, campaigns, and events from April 2022 through April 2023.

Winners will be honored at a ceremony during the Raise 2023 conference on September 11-12 in Nashville, Tennessee. In addition to the award recognition, winners receive a cash donation to their mission on behalf of OneCause.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 10,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $5 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Sarah Sebastian

[email protected]

863-604-8490

SOURCE OneCause