OneCause Ranks Among Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces For 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in event and online fundraising, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021, recognizing the businesses that thrived in the face of adversity, and found new ways to not only support their employees during a turbulent year, but enrich their workplace and culture along the way.

Among thousands of submissions, Inc. honored 429 companies for this year's Best Workplaces. OneCause was recognized within the 115 top software businesses nationwide and among the top four Indiana-based companies to make the list.

"The challenges and accomplishments of this year have given us a renewed focus on our shared passion and core values," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "In the midst of a global pandemic and business pivot to virtual fundraising, we prioritized the quality-of-life of our employees rolling out new engagement activities, expanded parental leave and paid time off policies, and launching a new OneCause Cares initiative to enhance our culture and give back to our communities."

The annual list is based on a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely. In addition to an audit of the organization's benefits, honorees executed an employee survey on a variety of topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth.

OneCause offers a unique opportunity to develop employees personally and professionally in an environment that is purpose-driven. In 2020 the organization launched OneCause Cares, encouraging employees to give back to personal causes and surface new ideas to enhance diversity and inclusion, in a safe environment for open learning and dialogue.

"We believe it's important to invest in programs that create a lasting framework for organizational improvement, with employees leading, prioritizing, and building these initiatives for growth and change," said Karrie Wozniak, chief marketing officer and executive sponsor for OneCause Cares. "OneCause Cares brings our mission to life, empowering our employees to create better tomorrows within our company and communities."

Earlier this month, OneCause was also named a Best Places to Work in Indiana for the third consecutive year by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group. The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the top 125 employers in Indiana with the leading workplace cultures.

Inc. previously recognized OneCause with a Gold Best in Business Award, honoring companies that positively impacted the community, nonprofit industry, and society in 2020.

About OneCause

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 6,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $3 billion. OneCause has been recognized by Inc. Best in Business, is a TechPoint MIRA award winner for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation, and a Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

