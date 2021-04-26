OneCause Recognized with Pandemic Pivot of the Year Award

INDIANAPOLIS, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in event and online fundraising, was honored with the Pandemic Pivot of the Year Award for Small-Medium Businesses at the 22nd Annual TechPoint Mira Awards gala. The organization was also a finalist for Tech Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year.

The Pandemic Pivot of the Year recognizes tech employers who responded to the health and economic crisis in remarkable ways to serve societal or customer needs, to seize opportunities created by market demand shifts, or simply to survive amidst difficult challenges.

"2020 was a major turning point for OneCause and the nonprofit industry we serve," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "We had to rapidly adapt and turn uncertainty into opportunity, not only for the future of our business, but to ensure the survival of nonprofits and their critical missions. We're so grateful for this recognition honoring the passion and dedication of everyone at OneCause."

When the Pandemic hit at the peak of spring fundraising season, OneCause had to become "Virtual First" to deliver new technology, resources, and services to help nonprofits pivot to a radically changed philanthropic landscape. OneCause accelerated product innovation to launch the Virtual Event Center, creating a new multimedia giving experience to replace in-person fundraising galas and enable nonprofits to expand their reach beyond traditional geographic locations. In a year of disruption and digital transformation, OneCause helped their nonprofit customers capitalize on virtual fundraising, executing over 9,000 online fundraisers and raising more than half a billion dollars.

"The innovations and advancements made are not short-term," added Johns. "As the lines between traditional and virtual fundraising continue to evolve, digital experiences will become a permanent part of the supporter experience beyond the pandemic. We have a new foundation to help nonprofits further expand their reach with hybrid and other online giving experiences."

Judges noted, "OneCause has essentially created the gold standard model for the virtual and hybrid fundraising events industry, and they are expecting 2021 to be yet another record-breaking year for the company."

The Mira Awards is Indiana's largest and longest running technology awards program, recognizing the "Best of Tech" in Indiana. This year, 16 award winners and honorees were chosen from a record-breaking 211 applications. Winners were selected by 52 independent, volunteer judges who evaluated applications and interviewed nominees.

