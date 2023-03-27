OneCause Releases Innovative Online Fundraising Experience for Nonprofits

The modern, flexible tools are part of the integrated OneCause Fundraising Platform and include online giving sites with personal fundraising page capabilities to foster donor engagement and offer a supporter-driven experience.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, today announced the launch of new online giving sites with personal fundraising page capabilities to help nonprofits effortlessly grow their giving network and extend the reach of their events and campaigns. The addition of these tools to the OneCause Fundraising Platform advances the company's mission to drive innovation in the fundraising technology sector and further streamline the giving experience. The new giving sites and personal fundraising pages provide multiple giving options for supporters that are seamlessly integrated with nonprofits' events and campaigns.

OneCause Online Fundraising Solution

"We designed the all-new online fundraising experience with donor choice and optionality in mind," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "With these powerful new features, donors can create their own personal fundraising pages directly from a nonprofit's online giving site and easily connect them to their event, creating broader reach and additional fundraising opportunities for the missions they're passionate about."

The new online fundraising experience is part of the fully integrated OneCause Fundraising Platform and includes:

Ability to generate fully featured online giving sites with ease

Personal fundraising pages donors can set up in seconds—right from a nonprofit's giving site

Easily integrate with your upcoming campaign or event

Thermometers and giving timelines to boost engagement and recognize supporters

Custom giving levels with impact statements and images

Capability to designate gifts to a specific fund

Donation forms that can be embedded on any site

Integrated recurring and one-time donation capabilities

Option for donors to cover fees to maximize their gift

Digital wallet including Apple Pay and Google Pay options

Real-time fundraising data insights and analytics in a central location

The tools were built to meet the ever-evolving needs and expectations of today's donors, while making it easy for nonprofits to reach a larger audience of supporters with every campaign.

"Ease is the new normal," said Stephanie Ragozzino, chief product officer for OneCause. "The new online fundraising experience with personal fundraising pages reinforces our commitment to creating a frictionless, personalized giving experience so nonprofits can attract and convert more donors in conjunction with their events."

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 10,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $5 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

