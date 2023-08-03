OneCause Reveals 2023 Raise Awards Finalists

Recognized nonprofits and fundraising professionals showcase excellence in innovation and fundraising.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, announced the distinguished nonprofit organizations and individual fundraising professionals chosen as finalists in the sixth annual Raise Awards. Winners will be announced at the Raise 2023 conference September 11-12 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Created to recognize outstanding achievements in the nonprofit sector, the Raise Awards celebrate those who excel in storytelling, innovation, and donor engagement across three categories: Innovative Nonprofit of the Year, Storyteller of the Year, and Fundraiser of the Year. In addition to the award recognition, winners will receive a cash donation on behalf of OneCause.

"Each year, I'm inspired by the transformative impact these organizations and individuals have on their communities," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer at OneCause. "We're honored to recognize this year's exceptional finalists who are championing diverse causes, reimagining generosity through innovative approaches, and driving social impact through their passion for building better tomorrows."

The 2023 Raise Awards finalists are:

  • Innovative Nonprofit of the Year: Recognizing innovation and creativity in fundraising by organizations who are thinking outside the box and implementing new ideas.
    • Less than $5 million in revenue:
      • MS4MS (Mission Stadiums for Multiple Sclerosis)
      • Junior League of Chicago
      • Sound Experience
      • The Georgetown Project
    • Greater than $5 million in revenue:
      • Give Kids the World
      • The Children's Center Utah
      • Community Living
      • Cornerstones of Care
  • Storyteller of the Year: Recognizing excellence in communicating purpose and vision through branding, narrative, and promotion that informs the mind and moves the heart.
    • Less than $5 million in revenue:
      • Connor's Heroes Foundation
      • Cerebral Palsy Alberta
      • The Cocktails & Caregivers Foundation
      • Cal's Angels
    • Greater than $5 million in revenue:
      • Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana
      • Lovin' Spoonfuls
      • SEEC (Seeking Employment, Equality & Community)
      • Bra Couture KC
  • Fundraiser of the Year: Recognizing individuals who live out the organization's mission, are dedicated to the donor experience, and always give 100% percent to the cause.
    • Jessica Maginn | Indy Women in Tech
    • Jeannine Zupo| Marklund
    • Lauren Adrian | Project LIFT
    • Ash Drew| Pet Partners
    • Kristi Nelson | Childhaven

Submissions were reviewed by a committee of peer nonprofit professionals — including former Raise Awards winners — and industry experts evaluating submissions based on fundraising achievements, campaigns, and events from the last 12 months.

The Raise Awards are free to enter for individual fundraisers and nonprofits of all sizes. Entry for the 2024 Awards will open and be publicly announced in spring of 2024.

About OneCause 

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $5.7 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

