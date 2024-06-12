HONG KONG, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onecent Technology is at the forefront of the digital gaming industry, consistently delivering top-quality entertainment to players around the globe. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Onecent Technology has rapidly expanded its studio over the past three years, introducing groundbreaking games that captivate and engage a diverse audience.

Onecent Technology Announces Third Game: PKLudo Onecent Technology Announces Third Game: PKLudo

Following the success of PKGaga and Ocean Balls, Onecent Technology is thrilled to announce the release of its third installment in the acclaimed PK series: PKLudo. This exciting new game revitalizes the traditional Ludo, a game with origins dating back to the 6th century, by integrating modern social features to create an enhanced gaming experience. PKLudo is not just a game; it's a dynamic platform that fosters community and connectivity among players.

''We've been growing our studio rapidly in the past three years, and working hard to bring more top-class digital entertainment to our players. We'll be launching new titles from different genres in 2024, very excited about the future of Onecent Technology!'' said the CEO of Onecent Technology. This dedication to growth and innovation is evident in the meticulous development of PKLudo, ensuring that it offers both nostalgic charm and contemporary appeal.

Set for a worldwide mobile release on June 15th, PKLudo is poised to attract a broad audience with its blend of historical significance and cutting-edge features. Players can look forward to a rich, interactive experience that honors the game's ancient roots while providing fresh, social gameplay elements that make each session unique and engaging.

Onecent Technology's vision extends beyond individual game releases. The company is dedicated to diversifying its portfolio, with plans to introduce new titles across various genres in 2024. This strategic expansion underscores Onecent Technology's commitment to becoming a leader in the digital entertainment industry, offering a wide array of games that cater to different tastes and preferences.

Experience the future of digital gaming with Onecent Technology, where tradition meets innovation. Pre-register now for PKLudo on Google Play and be part of the next big adventure in mobile gaming.

For more information about Onecent Technology and to stay updated on their latest releases, visit their website at: https://onecenthk.com

Contact:

Allen C

+852 62300445

[email protected]

SOURCE Onecent Technology