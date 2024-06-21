Onecent Technology Introduces Exciting New Card Pack Feature in PKGaga

HONG KONG, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onecent Technology, a global leader in interactive entertainment, is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new card pack feature in their popular game PKGaga. Starting in June 2024, players will have the opportunity to enhance their gameplay experience with an innovative system of card packs and card collections.

• Card Pack Levels and Rewards

The new feature introduces card packs that players can acquire during gameplay. Card packs come in four distinct levels: White, Green, Blue, and Purple, with White being the most common and Purple the rarest.

Players can also obtain these card packs through the in-game store or by participating in special events. Each card pack contains four cards, with a chance to draw Gold Cards, adding an extra layer of excitement and reward.

• Card Tiers and Collection

Cards within the packs are categorized into five tiers: White, Green, Blue, Purple, and Red, corresponding to 1 to 5 stars. The higher the tier of the card pack, the greater the probability of uncovering high-star cards. Collecting these cards is crucial as players strive to complete card albums, each consisting of six unique cards. Completing an album yields exclusive rewards such as gold coins, limited-time costumes, and even permanent costumes.

• Trading and Fragment System

In the spirit of community and strategy, players can gift duplicate cards to friends. Additionally, accumulating more than two of the same card will convert the excess into fragments. The number of fragments obtained increases with the star level of the card. These fragments can then be traded in the store for new card packs, allowing players to continually progress and refine their collections.

• Join the Card Collecting Adventure

With this new feature, Onecent Technology continues to enrich the PKGaga gaming experience, promoting both engagement and interaction among players. Collect, trade, and complete albums to reap unique rewards and showcase your achievements within the PKGaga community.

About Onecent Technology

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Onecent Technology is a global leader in interactive entertainment. The company is dedicated to connecting the world through games, boasting a massive global reach in more than 150 countries and regions. With a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises such as PKGaga, PKLudo, and Ocean Balls, Onecent Technology has achieved over 5 million downloads on mobile platforms. For more details, visit onecenthk.com.

Media Contact:

Allen C

+852 62300445

[email protected]

SOURCE Onecent Technology