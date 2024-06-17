Onecent Technology: Pioneering Social Connections in Gaming

HONG KONG, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2016, Onecent Technology is a dynamic gaming company dedicated to creating the world's most popular mobile casual games. Currently, the company's products cover multiple countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, aiming to bring joy and connection to users during their leisure time.

Onecent Technology Onecent Technology

Onecent Technology emphasizes interactive gaming experiences that foster human connection. Formed by a team of seasoned technology and gaming professionals, the company integrates innovative communication methods, such as group video chat, to enhance the social experience for users. This innovative approach not only makes gaming more engaging but also helps build communities among players.

The company's flagship game, PKLudo, is the leading group video chat Ludo game. It allows players from around the world to enjoy live gameplay with friends and make new connections. Its immersive social features and high-quality gameplay have quickly made it a favorite among users.

Under the leadership of CEO Aladdin, Onecent Technology leverages its expertise in data, analytics, and live operations to expand its existing games and develop the next generation of mobile games. The company's commitment to innovation ensures that it stays at the forefront of the gaming industry, continually enhancing the user experience and setting new standards for social gaming.

Headquartered in New Territories, Hong Kong, Onecent Technology is strategically positioned to influence the global gaming market. By focusing on the universal language of play, the company aims to connect people worldwide, fostering friendships and joy through its engaging and innovative games. Onecent Technology's dedication to creating socially connected gaming experiences sets it apart as a leader in the industry, consistently pushing the boundaries of what mobile gaming can achieve.

Media Contact:

Allen C

+852 62300445

[email protected]

SOURCE Onecent Technology