OneChicago (OCX) is the only US equity finance exchange for trading single stock futures, a Delta One product. Regulated by the SEC and CFTC, OCX lists approximately 1,800 products, including ADRs, ETFs and OCX.NoDivRisk® products, which include the OCX.Weekly. Contracts are cleared through the centralized counterparty, "AA+"-rated OCC. OneChicago OCX.NoDivRisk products are utilized for synthetic equity strategies including equity swaps, equity repos and stock loan/borrow transactions. The OneChicago expiring OCX.Weekly spread is economically equivalent to an equity repo or stock loan transaction. For more information, please visit our Website at: http://www.onechicago.com or contact us at 312-883-3440.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onechicago-announces-trading-volume-for-march-2018-300622721.html

SOURCE OneChicago, LLC

Related Links

http://www.onechicago.com

