OneChicago Announces Trading Volume for May 2018

OneChicago, LLC

CHICAGO, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OneChicago, LLC (ONE), a securities finance exchange, today announced its May 2018 volume of 554,378, a decrease of 64% year-over-year. OneChicago is a CFTC and SEC regulated exchange offering Single Stock Futures (SSF), a Delta One product, on approximately 1,800 equities, including ADRs and ETFs.  

ABOUT ONECHICAGO

OneChicago (ONE) is the only US equity finance exchange for trading single stock futures, a Delta One product.  Regulated by the SEC and CFTC, ONE lists approximately 1,800 products, including ADRs, ETFs and NoDivRisk products, which include Weekly expirations. Contracts are cleared through the centralized counterparty, "AA+"-rated OCC. OneChicago NoDivRisk products are utilized for synthetic equity strategies including equity swaps, equity repos and stock loan/borrow transactions. The OneChicago expiring Weekly spread is economically equivalent to an equity repo or stock loan transaction. For more information, please visit our Website at: http://www.onechicago.com or contact us at 312-883-3440.

 

http://www.onechicago.com

