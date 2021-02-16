OneClock, The Groundbreaking Waking Clock, Is Now Shipping Internationally Across Select Countries in the EU, Asia and Australia

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneClock ( www.oneclock.co ) launched its minimalist analog timepiece last week, which is now shipping internationally to Japan, Canada, the EU, the UK, Australia, Norway and Switzerland. In just one week, OneClock has raised an incredible $500,000 on Kickstarter with more than 2,000 backers.

OneClock OneClock

Based on sonic research outlining the importance of waking up correctly and its effect on mood and behavior, OneClock was conceived as a replacement for sleep-disrupting smartphones and clocks with jarring alarms. OneClock offers a simple and elegant solution for those wanting to get tech out of their bedroom and wake up better. The clock features custom compositions by Grammy-award winning musician Jon Natchez (The War on Drugs), grounded in sonic science,

OneClock Product Features:

Unique sounds designed to activate your brain as you sleep, then wake you gently and reliably (no more jarring alarm clocks!)

Screen-free analog clock with no Bluetooth, no WiFi, no apps and no connectivity, to keep technology out of the bedroom.

An internally embedded AI music generator that randomizes and remixes the music so that listeners never hear the same song twice. Ever.

US design and sustainably sourced components.

OneClock is only available for preorder via Kickstarter for a limited time at a discounted early bird price of $244 (MSRP $349). For more information on international shipping, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/oneclock/oneclock-wake-up-better/ .

Learn more about the team behind OneClock here . Listen to a sample of the tones used here . You can download images and information from the OneClock press kit , or reach out directly for sample requests.

About OneClock

We're veteran musicians, strategists, creatives and artists that understand the value of waking up beautifully. Between us we have won Lions, Grammys, Emmys, Effies, Pencils, Coup de Couers, and other hard-to-win awards with weird names. And we have woken up each day for the past 25+ years to shape culture through products, campaigns, environmental initiatives, soundtracks, live performances, and the creation of vibrant, sustainable businesses.

www.oneclock.co

Media Contact

Rhian Humphries

408-412-2957

[email protected]

SOURCE OneClock