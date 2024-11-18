OneCompass Holdings Announces Strategic Investment in Evolve Global Logistics

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCompass Holdings is pleased to announce its strategic investment in Evolve Global Logistics (EGL), a minority-owned logistics company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Partnering with leading corporations across various industries, this investment strengthens Evolve's position in the logistics sector.

OneCompass Holdings, an employee-owned acquisition company.

Evolve Global Logistics has established a strong reputation for delivering innovative and reliable transportation solutions tailored to the needs of large corporations. With OneCompass's investment, EGL will gain access to a wide range of advanced resources that will support its growth, operational excellence, and scaling capabilities—enabling it to serve an even broader customer base with increased efficiency. OneCompass is dedicated to empowering Evolve to expand its impact and continue strengthening its position in the logistics space.

Carlton Dean, CEO & Co-Founder of Evolve Global Logistics, commented on this recent investment.

"We are truly honored to be a part of the OneCompass family and believe they are an excellent fit for our goals in the logistics industry, especially in how we serve our community. Finding an organization that operates across multiple industries and has expertise in asset-based trucking and warehouse operations was essential. We are extremely pleased with this partnership and look forward to enhancing our brand identity while maintaining consistency in our work."

Supporting companies in the logistics industry is nothing new for OneCompass Holdings; their original holding company, FST Logistics, is already a recognized leader in the field. With expertise in fostering growth within the logistics sector, OneCompass is well-equipped to guide companies like Evolve toward even greater success. As a strong contender in managed transportation, Evolve has tremendous potential to rise as a top industry player.

Matt Hartman, Chairman and CEO of OneCompass Holdings, commented on this recent investment.

"The team at OneCompass Holdings is very excited about our investment in Evolve Global Logistics (EGL). We are honored to have the opportunity to work closely with Carlton Dean, CEO and Co-founder of EGL, and John Bush, Director of Operations, to continue to invest in the growth of the business. The team at EGL has a proven track record of delivering excellence to their customers, employees, partners, and our community, collectively, the pillars that OneCompass Holding embraces in all our holdings. We are also very excited to see what synergies there will be with our bedrock holdings under FST Logistics as our teams begin to work more closely together."

The partnership between OneCompass Holdings and Evolve Global Logistics represents a pivotal milestone for both organizations. Rooted in the local community of Columbus, Ohio, this collaboration highlights OneCompass's dedication to cultivating diversity within its portfolio of holdings and supporting the growth of minority-owned businesses.

About OneCompass Holdings

OneCompass Holdings is an employee-owned holding company dedicated to empowering companies on their journey toward excellence. Through comprehensive shared services in finance, technology, human resources, and learning and development, they specialize in guiding companies through the complexities of strategic growth.

About Evolve Global Logistics

Evolve Global Logistics (EGL) is a minority-owned business focused on the transportation industry. Providing tailored logistics solutions, such as managed transportation services. EGL is committed to driving value for its partners while promoting diversity and inclusion in the transportation industry by delivering efficient, reliable, and innovative services.

SOURCE OneCompass Holdings