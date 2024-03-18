OneConnect Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Unaudited Financial Results

Net Margin to Shareholders Improved to -8.8% for Fourth Quarter 2023

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. ("OneConnect" or the "Company") (NYSE: OCFT and HKEX: 6638), a leading technology-as-a-service provider for financial services industry in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB81 million , as compared to RMB177 million for the same period of the prior year. Net margin to shareholders improved by 5.5 percentage points to -8.8% as compared to -14.3% for the same period of the prior year.

Net loss per ADS, basic and diluted, was RMB-2.24 as compared to RMB-4.80 for the same period of the prior year.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Gross margin was 36.8% as compared to 36.6% for the prior year; non- IFRS gross margin was 40.3%, as compared to 40.1% for the prior year.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB363 million , as compared to RMB872 million for the prior year.

Net margin attributable to shareholders improved to -9.9% compared to -19.5% for the prior year.

Net loss per ADS, basic and diluted, was RMB-9.99 as compared to RMB-23.90 for the prior year.

In RMB'000, except percentages

and per ADS amounts Three Months Ended December 31

Year Ended December 31

YoY YoY

2023 2022

2023 2022















Revenue











Revenue from Ping An Group 497,524 695,992 -28.5 % 2,091,039 2,526,682 -17.2 % Revenue from Lufax 63,604 104,527 -39.2 % 269,073 459,419 -41.4 % Revenue from third-party customers1 363,437 441,915 -17.8 % 1,307,396 1,477,901 -11.5 % Total 924,565 1,242,434 -25.6 % 3,667,508 4,464,002 -17.8 % Gross profit 358,066 501,070

1,349,405 1,635,016

Gross margin 38.7 % 40.3 %

36.8 % 36.6 %

Non-IFRS gross margin 42.1 % 42.8 %

40.3 % 40.1 %

Operating loss (79,419) (194,172)

(368,212) (981,563)

Operating margin -8.6 % -15.6 %

-10.0 % -22.0 %

Net loss attributable to shareholders (81,349) (177,337)

(362,715) (872,274)

Net margin to shareholders -8.8 % -14.3 %

-9.9 % -19.5 %

Net loss per ADS2, basic and diluted (2.24) (4.80)

(9.99) (23.90)





1 Third-party customers refer to each customer with revenue contribution of less than 5% of the Company's total revenue in

the relevant period. These customers are a key focus of the Company's diversification strategy. 2 In RMB. Each ADS represents thirty ordinary shares. In December 2022, the Company effected an ADS ratio change to

adjust its ordinary share to ADS ratio from one (1) ADS representing three (3) ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing

thirty (30) ordinary shares, or the Ratio Change. Except otherwise stated, the Ratio Change has been retrospectively applied

for all periods presented in this press release.

Chairman, CEO and CFO Comments

"In 2023, we achieved remarkable milestones in loss reduction." Mr. Chongfeng Shen, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Net loss attributable to shareholders improved to RMB363 million from RMB872 million in the prior year. Multiple factors have contributed to this improvement, including our proactive adjustment to the product mix, continued cost control and improvement in operational efficiency, and effective allocation of resources to research and development."

Mr. Chongfeng Shen further commented, "In 2023, we continued our dedication in product upgrades. In order to improve user experience and application operation effectiveness, we further broadened application scenarios by refining our algorithm, expanding our system's compatibility and optimizing our architecture structure. These efforts have been recognized. For example, our Omni-Channel Agent Solution was listed among "Excellent Cases in Fintech Innovation and Application" in the third "Jinxintong" event hosted by China Academy of Information and Communication Technology. We also won the IDC FinTech "Global Top 100 FinTech Companies" award and the KPMG "China FinTech Enterprise Excellence Award"."

"Scientific and technological revolution will continue to deepen in 2024, and AI, as a new productivity initiative, will lead the high-speed industry-wide development. We firmly believe that the financial industry will provide the best practice scenarios for "AI plus" initiatives and is strategically important in training and developing new productivity initiatives. OneConnect is committed to upgrading and transforming the financial industry with technology innovations, focusing on serving premium-plus customers and products optimization to meet financial institutions' core demands to improve operational efficiency. Supported by intelligent voice robots, Omni-channel Agent Solution, and other products designed with these new productivity initiatives, our solutions enable financial institutions to improve efficiency, enhance service quality, reduce costs and mitigate risks."

"We achieved rapid growth in overseas business, which significantly contributed to our revenue. Our revenue contributed by overseas customers (exclude contribution from Ping An OneConnect Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ("PAOB")) increased by 37.2% to RMB182 million in 2023 from RMB133 million in 2022. Revenue proportion from overseas customers in third-party customers increased to 15.7% in 2023 from 9.7% in 2022. Our products are highly valued by overseas customers. In 2024, we will remain proactive to develop overseas markets and expand the overseas sales network."

"We are confident that the series of economic stimulus measures launched in China will positively boost the economy. However, we also recognize that it will take time for our industry to fully recover in the short term. In 2024, we will continue to be prudent and focus on boosting revenue from third-party customers as well as improving margins." Mr. Chongfeng Shen further supplemented.

Mr. Yongtao Luo, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "I am pleased to share that our efforts to manage costs and drive operational efficiencies have yielded significant results, demonstrating promising path to profitability. In the fourth quarter of 2023, our net margin to shareholders improved from -14.3% to -8.8% compared with the same period in 2022, while in the full year of 2023, our net margin to shareholders improved from -19.5% to -9.9% compared with last year. This not only demonstrates our commitment to financial health but also indicates a positive trajectory towards profitability. I am also delighted to announce that our non-IFRS gross margin in 2023 has remained relatively stable year-over-year with a slight increase from 40.1% to 40.3%. Free cash1 amounted to RMB2,072 million as of December 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022: RMB2,082 million).These results validate our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders and maintaining a resilient financial position amidst changing market conditions. Looking ahead, we remain focused on enhancing revenue structure. We are confident in our ability to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value."

On November 13, 2023, the Company entered into a share purchase agreement with Lufax Holding Ltd (the "Purchaser"), and PAOB, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, for the disposal of the Company's virtual bank business at a consideration of HK$933 million in cash (the "Disposal"). The Disposal has been approved by the audit committee of the board of directors and the shareholders of the Company, and the closing is subject to the fulfilment or waiver (as applicable) of each of the conditions precedent.

1 Free cash equals the Company's cash and cash equivalents (exclusive of cash and cash equivalents of PAOB) plus financial assets at fair value through profit or loss.

Revenue Breakdown



Three Months Ended

Full Year Ended December 31

In RMB'000, except percentages December 31 YoY YoY

2023 2022

2023 2022















Technology Solution Segment3











Implementation 216,357 316,944 -31.7 % 834,620 861,820 -3.2 % Transaction-based and support revenue











Business origination services 23,723 70,515 -66.4 % 132,112 383,723 -65.6 % Risk management services 92,934 111,551 -16.7 % 320,462 414,849 -22.8 % Operation support services 194,189 274,845 -29.3 % 861,056 1,140,727 -24.5 % Cloud services platform 334,076 354,012 -5.6 % 1,245,952 1,315,819 -5.3 % Post-implementation support services 12,839 10,450 22.9 % 52,012 50,983 2.0 % Others 7,781 71,560 -89.1 % 75,377 189,541 -60.2 % Sub-total for transaction-based and support revenue 665,542 892,933 -25.5 % 2,686,971 3,495,642 -23.1 % Sub-total 881,899 1,209,877 -27.1 % 3,521,591 4,357,462 -19.2 % Virtual Bank Business Segment











Interest and commission 42,666 32,557 31.1 % 145,917 106,540 37.0 % Total 924,565 1,242,434 -25.6 % 3,667,508 4,464,002 -17.8 %



3 Intersegment eliminations and adjustments are included under technology solution segment.

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 25.6% to RMB925 million from RMB1,242 million compared with the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a decline in transaction-based and support revenue. Implementation revenue decreased by 31.7% on a year-over-year basis to RMB216 million, mainly due to the sluggish demands from new customers recovering from the pandemic impact. In terms of transaction-based and support revenue, revenue from business origination services decreased by 66.4% on a year-over-year basis to RMB24 million, primarily due to declined transaction volumes and the Company's proactive actions of phasing out of lower value products in the Digital Banking segment. Revenue from risk management services decreased by 16.7% on a year-over-year basis to RMB93 million, mainly due to reduced transaction volume in banking loan solutions because of slower-than-expected recovery of banking activities. Revenue from operation support services decreased by 29.3% on a year-over-year basis to RMB194 million, which was primarily caused by reduced demand from insurance and banking customers. Revenue from cloud services platform was RMB334 million, decreased by 5.6% on a year-over-year basis due to lower demand. Revenue from other services decreased by 89.1% on a year-over-year basis to RMB8 million due to lower demand for auto eco-system related services. Revenue from Ping An OneConnect Bank, Virtual Banking business in Hong Kong, increased by 31.1% to RMB43 million as compared to the fourth quarter last year.



Three Months Ended

Full Year Ended December 31

In RMB'000, except percentages December 31 YoY YoY

2023 2022

2023 2022















Digital Banking segment 247,109 370,383 -33.3 % 941,879 1,456,704 -35.3 % Digital Insurance segment 140,742 264,645 -46.8 % 657,235 881,702 -25.5 % Gamma Platform segment 494,048 574,848 -14.1 % 1,922,477 2,019,057 -4.8 % Virtual Bank Business segment 42,666 32,557 31.1 % 145,917 106,540 37.0 % Total 924,565 1,242,434 -25.6 % 3,667,508 4,464,002 -17.8 %

Revenue from Gamma Platform segment, decreased by 14.1% to RMB494 million on a year-over-year basis, contributing 53.4% of the total revenue, mainly caused by reduced transaction volume of the Company's open platform products due to lower demand from cloud services platform. Revenue from Digital Banking segment decreased by 33.3% to RMB247 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from RMB370 million for the same period last year, mainly caused by reduction in transaction volume of business origination services and risk management services. This revenue decline reflects the Company's initiative to phase out low value products. Revenue from Digital Insurance segment decreased by 46.8% to RMB141 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from RMB265 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to reduced demand in auto ecosystem services. In addition, revenue from Virtual Banking Business segment increased by 31.1% to RMB43 million from RMB33 million for the same period last year.

Revenue

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 25.6% to RMB925 million from RMB1,242 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a decline in transaction-based and support revenue.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 23.6% to RMB566 million from RMB741 million for the same period in the prior year, generally in line with the decrease in revenue.

Gross Profit

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB358 million from RMB501 million for the same period in the prior year. Gross margin decreased slightly by 1.6 percentage point from 40.3% in the fourth of 2022 to 38.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to higher labor cost compare to the same period of last year. Non-IFRS gross margin decreased to 42.1% from 42.8% for the same period in the prior year. For a reconciliation of the Company's IFRS and non-IFRS gross margin, please refer to "Reconciliation of IFRS and Non-IFRS Results (Unaudited)".

Operating Loss and Expenses

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB436 million, compared with RMB745 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by decreased labor cost to further improve profitability. As a percentage of revenue, total operating expenses decreased by 12.8 percentage points to 47.1% from 59.9%.

Research and Development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB197 million from RMB390 million , mainly due to decreased labor cost and the Company's initiative to invest in research and development at a reasonable pace and selectively invest in profitable projects. As a percentage of revenue, research and development expenses decreased to 21.3%, compared with 31.4% for the same period in the prior year.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to from , mainly due to decreased labor cost and the Company's initiative to invest in research and development at a reasonable pace and selectively invest in profitable projects. As a percentage of revenue, research and development expenses decreased to 21.3%, compared with 31.4% for the same period in the prior year. Sales and Marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB69 million , compared with RMB99 million in the prior year, mainly due to a decrease in labor cost. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expenses decreased to 7.5% from 8.0%.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to , compared with in the prior year, mainly due to a decrease in labor cost. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expenses decreased to 7.5% from 8.0%. General and Administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB169 million from RMB255 million in the prior year, primarily due to stringent cost control measures and the Company's continued efforts to optimize its business processes. As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative expenses decreased to18.3% from 20.6%.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 narrowed notably to RMB79 million, compared with RMB194 million for the same period in the prior year. Operating margin improved to -8.6% from -15.6% for the same period in the prior year.

Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders

Net loss attributable to OneConnect's shareholders totaled RMB81 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, versus RMB177 million for the same period in the prior year. Net loss attributable to OneConnect's shareholders per basic and diluted ADS decreased to RMB-2.24, versus RMB-4.80 for the same period in the prior year. Weighted average number of ADSs for the fourth quarter was 36,319,638.

Cash Flow

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB174 million. Net cash used in investing activities was RMB197 million. Net cash used in financing activities was RMB32 million.

ONECONNECT CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31 Full Year Ended December 31

2023 2022 2023 2022

RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000









Revenue 924,565 1,242,434 3,667,508 4,464,002 – Technology Solution 881,899 1,209,877 3,521,591 4,357,462 – Virtual Bank Business 42,666 32,557 145,917 106,540 Cost of revenue (566,499) (741,364) (2,318,103) (2,828,986) Gross profit 358,066 501,070 1,349,405 1,635,016









Research and development expenses (196,973) (389,957) (955,201) (1,417,691) Selling and marketing expenses (69,472) (99,214) (275,351) (411,356) General and administrative expenses (169,062) (255,408) (504,970) (824,711) Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets (11,444) (18,566) (53,950) (33,639) Other income, gains or loss-net 9,466 67,903 71,855 70,818 Operating loss (79,419) (194,172) (368,212) (981,563)









Finance income 10,001 5,288 29,580 14,709 Finance costs (6,261) (9,168) (20,532) (37,173) Finance income/(costs) – net 3,740 (3,880) 9,048 (22,464) Share of (losses)/gains of associate and joint venture – net - (1,550) 4,607 24,852 Impairment charges on associate - (10,998) (7,157) (10,998) Loss before income tax (75,679) (210,600) (361,714) (990,173)









Income tax (expense)/benefit (3,019) 13,475 (9,762) 62,147









Loss for the period (78,698) (197,125) (371,476) (928,026)









(Loss)/profit attributable to:







– Owners of the Company (81,349) (177,337) (362,715) (872,274) – Non-controlling interests 2,651 (19,788) (8,761) (55,752)









Other comprehensive income, net of tax







Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss







– Foreign currency translation differences (9,602) (6,891) 3,880 69,454 – Changes in the fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (3,856) 5,512 500 5,324 Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss







– Foreign currency translation differences (14,541) (41,136) 22,336 356,691 Total comprehensive loss for the period (106,697) (239,640) (344,760) (496,557)









Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:







– Owners of the Company (109,348) (219,852) (335,999) (440,805) – Non-controlling interests 2,651 (19,788) (8,761) (55,752)









Loss per ADS attributable to owners of the Company







(expressed in RMB per share)







– Basic and diluted (2.24) (4.80) (9.99) (23.90)

ONECONNECT CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



December 31 December 31

2023 2022

RMB'000 RMB'000





ASSETS



Non-current assets



Property and equipment 85,076 151,401 Intangible assets 471,371 570,436 Deferred tax assets 768,276 765,959 Investments accounted for using the equity method - 199,200 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,372,685 821,110 Restricted cash and time deposits over three months 5,319 - Prepayments and other receivables 6,663

Total non-current assets 2,709,390 2,508,106





Current assets



Trade receivables 710,669 940,989 Contract assets 95,825 122,628 Prepayments and other receivables 905,691 1,078,604 Financial assets measured at amortized cost from virtual bank 3,081 44 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 853,453 1,233,431 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 925,204 690,627 Derivative financial assets 38,008 56,363 Restricted cash and time deposits over three months 447,564 343,814 Cash and cash equivalents 1,379,473 1,907,776 Total current assets 5,358,968 6,374,276 Total assets 8,068,358 8,882,382





EQUITY AND LIABILITIES



Equity



Share capital 78 78 Shares held for share incentive scheme (149,544) (149,544) Other reserves 10,989,851 10,953,072 Accumulated losses (7,873,614) (7,510,899) Equity attributable to equity owners of the Company 2,966,771 3,292,707





Non-controlling interests (18,979) (14,652)





Total equity 2,947,792 3,278,055





LIABILITIES



Non-current liabilities



Trade and other payables 28,283 132,833 Contract liabilities 17,126 19,977 Deferred tax liabilities 2,079 5,196 Total non-current liabilities 47,488 158,006





Current liabilities



Trade and other payables 1,981,288 2,531,273 Payroll and welfare payables 385,908 431,258 Contract liabilities 138,563 166,650 Short-term borrowings 251,732 289,062 Customer deposits 2,261,214 1,929,183 Other financial liabilities from virtual bank 54,373 89,327 Derivative financial liabilities - 9,568 Total current liabilities 5,073,078 5,446,321 Total liabilities 5,120,566 5,604,327





Total equity and liabilities 8,068,358 8,882,382

ONECONNECT CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31 Full Year Ended

December 31

2023 2022 2023 2022

RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000









Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 174,099 175,076 (648,461) (745,984) Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (197,255) 340,401 318,634 1,873,169 Net cash used in financing activities (32,373) (63,366) (213,605) (694,066) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (55,529) 452,111 (543,432) 433,119 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,451,556 1,455,767 1,907,776 1,399,370 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (16,554) (102) 15,129 75,287 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 1,379,473 1,907,776 1,379,473 1,907,776

ONECONNECT RECONCILIATION OF IFRS AND NON-IFRS RESULTS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31 Full Year Ended

December 31

2023 2022 2023 2022

RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000









Gross profit 358,066 501,070 1,349,405 1,635,016 Gross margin 38.7 % 40.3 % 36.8 % 36.6 % Non-IFRS adjustment







Amortization of intangible assets recognized in cost of revenue 28,397 32,058 118,359 152,837 Depreciation of property and equipment recognized in cost of revenue 2,233 593 6,747 2,750 Share-based compensation expenses recognized in cost of revenue 709 (1,939) 3,233 – Non-IFRS Gross profit 389,405 531,782 1,477,744 1,790,603 Non-IFRS Gross margin 42.1 % 42.8 % 40.3 % 40.1 %











