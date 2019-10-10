OneConnect moves up in the 2019 IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings Top 100 list

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Data Corporation (IDC), the world's renowned provider of market research data, released the 2019 IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings Top 100 list. China-based technology unicorn OneConnect was included among the Top 100 for the second consecutive year, coming in at number 62 and moving up 11 places from 73 last year.

The firms that were included in the IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings Top 100 list were selected by IDC, a leading market intelligence firm that sets an industry benchmark in terms of market tracking data in the IT sector.

The inclusion in the Top 100 list is a testament to OneConnect's superior position in the global fintech services industry. As of June 30, 2019, OneConnect had served more than 600 banks and 80 insurance institutions, with the accumulated number of patent applications worldwide exceeding 3,070.

OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company integrates extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology to provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. These solutions enable our customers' digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

OneConnect is an associate of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An Group"). Based on Ping An Group's 30 years of experience in the financial sector as well as its world-class technological strength in artificial intelligence (AI), big data and blockchain, OneConnect is committed to providing end-to-end services to its customers. The Company now has 12 technology solutions across the full scope of their businesses - from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services and operations, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development, and cloud services.

OneConnect plans to continue expanding its footprint in the fintech sector, helping banks and financial institutions worldwide transform their businesses by leveraging its advanced technologies and superior services.

SOURCE OneConnect

