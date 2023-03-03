OneConnect to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT and HKEX: 6638) ("OneConnect" or the "Company"), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it will release (i) the quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and its publication and (ii) the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the full year ended December 31, 2022, and its publication before U.S. markets open on Monday, March 13, 2023. A conference call will follow on the same day.

Date/Time

Monday, March 13, 2023 at 8:00 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time

Monday, March 13, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., Hong Kong Time

Participant online registration link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=efa40efd&confId=48017

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern time or 8:00 P.M. Hong Kong time on the same day. For participants who wish to join the conference, please complete the online registration using the link provided above at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon the registration, the participants will receive an email reminder providing the live webcast link as well as the conference call access information including dial-in numbers, an access code and a Pin. For participants who wish to raise queries during the conference, please use the dial-in numbers provided in the email reminder.

The financial results and an archived transcript will be available at OneConnect's investor relations website at ir.ocft.com.

Investor Relations:

OCFT IR Team

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Amy Ding

[email protected]

