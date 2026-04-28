OneCourt launches Tactile Broadcast for Blind and Low Vision Sports Fans at Home

OneCourt makes live sports accessible for Blind and Low Vision Fans

SEATTLE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCourt is the first to launch a tactile broadcast that enables blind and low vision fans to enjoy games at home, with friends, or at a sports bar. OneCourt's patent-pending haptic tablet and All-Access subscription, powered by official NFL, NBA and MLB live data, allow fans to literally feel the game through vibrations – feeling every pitch, dunk, and touchdown in real time. Blind and low vision fans will no longer experience a lag in hearing the game details from friends or a partner.

OneCourt brings the game closer to blind and low vision fans through its tactile broadcast and All-Access subscription. The alt-text for this image for the blind and low vision community should be embedded, it reads: "A hand rests on tablet with the basketball overlay on top. A phone rests on the same surface as the tablet, with the screen showing a basketball going through the hoop."

OneCourt has proven its technology on the biggest stages in sport, partnering with Ticketmaster and major leagues for events like Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, and the MLB All-Star Game. Currently, over 10 professional teams provide OneCourt access at every home game. "Since launching in venues, fans have been asking when they can get OneCourt at home! It's no surprise to us that they're snapping up our first production batch, " said Jerred Mace, CEO of OneCourt.

The OneCourt at-home experience includes a tablet, smartphone app and an All-Access subscription that unlocks all football, basketball and baseball games, with plans to add more pro sports as available. Fans can access every game, for every team, with no blackout dates or games.

At a time when the U.S. blind and low vision population is projected to double in the next 25 years to roughly 16 million Americans, making sports accessible to all is more important than ever. "We believe Sports are for Everyone. Having OneCourt available at home brings the game to so many more fans," adds Mace.

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About OneCourt:

OneCourt is a leading provider of accessible entertainment, having invented the tactile broadcast for sports fans with visual disabilities. Seattle-based and founded in 2021 at the University of Washington, OneCourt is driven by the belief that Sports Are For Everyone. Presently growing across five major U.S. sports, OneCourt provides tactile access in both venues and homes, with a global mission to make entertainment accessible by 2030.

An NBA Launchpad portfolio company, OneCourt has been recognized in Forbes 30 Under 30, SXSW Pitch, MIT Sloan Sports Analytics conference, and as one of Sports Business Journal's Top 10 Sports Tech Companies. For more information, visit onecourt.io.

SOURCE OneCourt