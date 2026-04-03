OneCyte and Kemp Proteins Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate High-Performance Cell Line Development for Next-Generation Biologics

FREDERICK, Md., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCyte, a leader in high-throughput single-cell analysis and cell line development technologies, and Kemp Proteins, a pioneer in protein engineering and expression solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver industry-leading cell line development services for biopharmaceutical companies worldwide.

OneCyte and Kemp Proteins collaboration

This collaboration brings together OneCyte's proprietary single-cell platform for high-throughput, high-sensitivity, and high-speed clone selection with Kemp Proteins' advanced molecular engineering capabilities, including its proprietary machine learning–driven platform, PROTiQ™. Together, the companies aim to enable faster development timelines, higher titers, and successful expression of complex and difficult-to-express biologics, including non-monoclonal antibody formats and emerging modalities.

Biopharma companies continue to face significant challenges in cell line development, including long development cycles, suboptimal yields, and high failure rates, particularly for novel and complex molecules. These challenges can delay regulatory timelines and slow the progression of therapies into the clinic.

The OneCyte-Kemp partnership directly addresses these pain points by integrating predictive in silico design with rapid and high throughput experimental validation. As part of the workflow, amino acid sequences are evaluated using Kemp's PROTiQ™ platform to assess developability risks, identify sequence liabilities, and generate structural insights. These optimized candidates are then paired with OneCyte's high-performance cell line development platform, which enables rapid identification of elite clones with superior productivity.

The combined offering also provides access to a royalty-free CHO-K1 GS knockout cell line and transposase-based expression system, enabling flexible and efficient development without restrictive licensing constraints.

Unlike traditional, rigid development workflows, this integrated approach is designed to adapt quickly to the evolving needs of new therapeutic modalities, delivering both speed and performance without compromise.

"We are thrilled to be working with Kemp to provide industry-leading cell line development services to the biopharma industry," said Dr. Konstantinos Tsioris, Co-founder and President of OneCyte. "By combining our single-cell technology with Kemp's deep expertise in protein expression, we are confident that we can address the hardest challenges associated with new modalities, delivering faster timelines and industry-leading titers."

"As Kemp has been at the forefront of protein expression for many years, this partnership positions us to extend and strengthen that leadership," said Michael Keefe, CEO of Kemp Proteins. "OneCyte's class-leading single-cell technology, stacked on top of our molecular design and expression capabilities, will provide a powerful and differentiated solution for our global biopharma customers."

About OneCyte

OneCyte is a biotechnology company focused on transforming cell line development through high-throughput single-cell technologies. Its proprietary platform enables rapid, high-sensitivity analysis and selection of elite producer cells, accelerating timelines while improving productivity and consistency. OneCyte partners with biopharmaceutical companies to unlock the full potential of next-generation biologics.

About Kemp Proteins

Kemp Proteins is a leading provider of protein engineering and expression services, specializing in the development of difficult-to-express and complex biologics. Leveraging advanced computational tools, including its proprietary PROTiQ™ platform, and decades of expertise, Kemp enables efficient design, optimization, and production of high-quality therapeutic proteins for global biopharma partners.

SOURCE Kemp Proteins