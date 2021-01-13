OneDay, a Video Technology and Storytelling Platform, Builds Leadership Team with Executive Management Appointments and Promotions as the Company Prioritizes Expansion This Year

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDay , a technology company best-known for video storytelling within senior living communities, today announces a number of executive leadership appointments and internal promotions:

Eric Varin , formerly the VP of Sales and Marketing for Allegro Senior Living, became OneDay's VP of Client Success.

, formerly the VP of Sales and Marketing for Allegro Senior Living, became OneDay's VP of Client Success. Victoria Repice , who was most recently the VP of Product Management at SiriusXM, joined OneDay as their VP of Product.

, who was most recently the VP of Product Management at SiriusXM, joined OneDay as their VP of Product. Deena Naccarella , previously the VP of Finance at OneDay, became the Chief Financial Officer.

, previously the VP of Finance at OneDay, became the Chief Financial Officer. Carter Severns , previously the Director of Marketing at OneDay, is now the VP of Marketing.

Varin and Repice bring OneDay to 14 new hires in the last year, which are in response to OneDay's exponential growth, and the appointments of Naccarella and Severns underscore the expansion of the company's business operations. In 2020 alone, the company increased its customer base by more than 150 percent, partnering with nearly 5,000 senior living communities across the country.

"We're in the strongest position we've ever been, with the rapid growth of our customer base and growth of our team to match," said Clint Lee, Co-founder and CEO of OneDay. "Heading into this new year, we're primed for expansion into new markets, and Eric and Victoria, who have been trusted leaders in their industries for many years, will be instrumental in this endeavor. The internal leadership appointments of Deena and Carter reflect the deep pool of talent at OneDay, showcasing the leaders that are ready to step up to take OneDay to the next level."

Eric Varin, Vice President of Client Success

Varin brings more than 11 years of experience in senior living strategy, sales, and marketing. He has worked closely with OneDay as a client partner during his time at Allegro Senior Living, and his extensive knowledge as a former partner will help inform his new role. At OneDay, Varin will provide a unique perspective to the competing priorities that community-level professionals face on a daily basis, having worked at both large and small providers. During his time at Allegro Senior Living, Varin was a part of the sales and marketing leadership team, where he was responsible for supporting a number of operating communities and all new developments, along with company-wide sales and marketing initiatives, including sales onboarding, training, and technology innovations.

"Having been on the other side of the business as OneDay's client partner, I've seen the tremendous power the platform can provide for senior living communities through their storytelling, marketing, and sales capabilities," said Eric Varin, VP of Client Success. "Early on, OneDay's platform drew my interest because of their ability to deliver immense value for senior living communities, and I'm honored to be a part of the OneDay team and help other senior living communities engage with the platform to grow their net operating income."

Victoria Repice, Vice President of Product

Repice has over 25 years of product management experience, and she has been a part of several market-moving companies and products including Sirius Satellite Radio, Barnes & Noble Nook, Samsung Mobile, and NQ Mobile, leading their product management teams to launch flagship products and services. At OneDay, Repice is responsible for setting the overall product vision and crafting the strategic product plan to define and develop industry-leading products and services. Leading the product management, emerging market, and user experience teams, Repice works hand-in-hand with product development, marketing, sales, and client success teams to create and deliver the OneDay brand promise of best-in-class customer experience.

"OneDay is in a desirable position with our continued growth despite a pandemic, and as more industries beyond senior living recognize the power of video storytelling, they'll leverage the OneDay platform because of our unrivaled formula for sales, marketing, and hiring and retention - all through storytelling," said Victoria Repice, VP of Product. "I'm excited to be a part of further innovating OneDay's product and advancing our mission of spreading the power of stories by building best-in-class video platforms."

Deena Naccarella, Chief Financial Officer

Naccarella is an accounting leader with middle market experience in the software industry. She joined the OneDay team in 2019 as the VP of Finance, and in her new role as Chief Financial Officer, she will lead the company's financial strategy and help execute plans for continued growth as OneDay expands into new markets.

"I'm honored to join OneDay's C-suite team and lead the company's financial strategies to create value for our customers and stakeholders," said Deena Naccarella, Chief Financial Officer. "As we look to new markets this year, OneDay will stake out a key role as a market leader in other industries, applying our winning formula for success which we've developed through our work with the senior living industry."

Carter Severns, Vice President of Marketing

Severns joined OneDay in 2019 as the Director of Marketing, leading the company's overall marketing strategy, brand story, and growth initiatives. He has led his team to completely re-design and launch OneDay's new website; brand and launch their new product, Reflect; and re-brand the company's corporate branding. Severns also launched OneDay Flywheel, which reshaped the company's entire messaging and positioning within OneDay's go-to-market strategy for the senior living industry. As VP of Marketing, Severns' new role will continue to focus on leading the overall marketing strategy, brand awareness, and growth for OneDay's current markets, while developing the go-to-market strategy for future industries as the company continues to grow.

"As OneDay's first marketing hire, I've watched my team grow to meet the evolving needs of this business that's experiencing fast growth," said Carter Severns, VP of Marketing. "OneDay's product offers a unique blend of sales and marketing, human resources, and storytelling that drives occupancy for senior living communities, and I'm excited to take this recipe we've refined over the years and apply it to other industries."

Launched in 2017, OneDay's first product was a senior living storytelling platform that allows staff at senior living communities to easily record a high-quality video within seconds. In June 2020, the company launched Reflect by OneDay, designed for the funeral home industry to help family and friends digitally collect memories and stories into a crowdsourced personal video documentary of a loved one's life. OneDay plans to expand to other industries in the near future, aiming to apply what they've learned from these industries to other verticals.

For more information on OneDay, please visit https://www.oneday.com .

About OneDay

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, OneDay is a technology company whose mission is to spread the power of stories by building best-in-class video platforms. Its first product, which launched in 2017, allows senior living communities to celebrate and digitally preserve the stories of their residents by leveraging first-of-its-kind, world-class technology. The company currently partners with nearly 5,000 senior living communities across the U.S., the U.K, and Canada to provide marketing differentiation, shorten sales cycles, and showcase a community's programs and initiatives in a way like never before. OneDay was named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2020.

https://www.oneday.com

