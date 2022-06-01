OneDay Announces Integration with WelcomeHome CRM

DALLAS and ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDay, a video-based sales enablement platform that allows senior living customers to leverage high-quality, uniquely branded videos to connect with prospective and current residents, showcase communities, and shorten the sales cycle, and WelcomeHome, a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software system designed for sales and marketing professionals in the senior living space, today announced their partnership and platform integration.

The combination of these two best-in-class solutions brings video creation, sharing, and tracking together in one place. Users can seamlessly record personalized videos directly from the OneDay platform and share them with recipients from their list of contacts in WelcomeHome. When a OneDay video is shared with a contact, an activity is created automatically in the CRM, providing details about the specific video sent. The in-depth analytics will allow users to see how well their videos are performing so they can optimize which videos generate the most impact, providing a clear ROI.

"Integrating with WelcomeHome enables our users to leverage two industry-leading platforms to capture and share high-quality, personalized videos throughout the sales process," said Clint Lee CEO and co-founder of OneDay. "We couldn't be more thrilled about this partnership and the functionality and convenience it will provide for our customers."

"WelcomeHome strives to make the lives of sales directors easier. With this OneDay integration, community users are now able to quickly connect with prospective residents through personalized videos," said John Lariccia CEO and co-founder of WelcomeHome. "We've long admired the OneDay team and are excited to bring this enhancement to our shared clients."

To learn more about the integration and how users can leverage both platforms, visit www.oneday.com/senior-living and www.welcomehomesoftware.com .

About OneDay

Launched in 2017, OneDay is a video-based sales enablement platform specifically designed for the senior living industry. Since its launch, the company has partnered with nearly 5,000 communities across the U.S., U.K., and Canada. By leveraging high-quality, uniquely branded videos, available through mobile or desktop devices, the platform empowers users to capture and share high-quality, uniquely branded videos to personalize the sales experience, improve the resident experience, and create a culture of recognition. For more information on OneDay, please visit https://www.oneday.com/senior-living .

About WelcomeHome CRM

Founded in 2017, WelcomeHome provides leading technology for sales and marketing professionals in the senior living space. The company's signature platform is a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software system, delivered as a service. Find us on LinkedIn and Facebook or keep up with recent happenings on our blog. For more information on WelcomeHome, please visit https://www.welcomehomesoftware.com/

SOURCE OneDay