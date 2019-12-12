OneDay Closes $5.2 Million Series A Investment Led By Silverton Partners

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDay, makers of the innovative "ready, set, record" video platform enabling businesses to become storytellers announced it completed a $5.2 million Series A round of financing. Austin-based Silverton Partners led the investment round with participation from Spieker Partners and Green Park and Golf Ventures.

The Series A financing builds on a dynamic year for OneDay, which saw rapid growth in the senior living market and will close a successful 2019 in more than 2,000 communities across the globe. OneDay's video solution was quickly embraced by the senior living industry which uses it to capture stories and drive connections with residents, prospects, and families.

OneDay is one of the fastest growing technology companies in senior living today with potential to scale to other markets where video is an inherent part of communication and advertising. CEO and co-founder Clint Lee believes the company's ability to record and disseminate stories in a simple and unique way is the reason behind its fast growth and industry-wide acceptance.

"We created technology that connects people in authentic ways. Video provides context to stories that people relate to," Lee said. "With our new partners and investments, we're excited to help more industries harness the power of storytelling."

Morgan Flager, general partner for Silverton Partners believes OneDay is poised for global growth. "OneDay has productized storytelling on an easy-to-use video platform. Their ability to impact the world by tapping into the simple, but powerful, human desire to connect makes us excited to be part of their story."

Silverton Partners, recently named the most active venture firm in Texas, invests in early stage technology startups. From Silverton, Flager and Mike Dodd will be joining Lee, John Boaz OneDay founder, and software veteran Patrick Brandt on the Board of Directors.

According to Lee, Silverton's investment will allow OneDay to expand to new markets and innovate video solutions with the goal of helping companies utilize video in ways they never dreamed possible.

About One Day

One Day is Dallas-based SaaS technology company with an innovative video platform that enables businesses to become storytellers. OneDay was initially launched as a tool for senior living communities, enabling them to drive meaningful connections with their residents, families, and prospects through an easy ready, set record video platform. The service was rapidly adopted by more than 2,000 senior living communities worldwide. OneDay envisions a world that creates connection and value through video storytelling across any small business or large enterprise.

About Silverton Partners

From idea to exit, Silverton Partners works with exceptional entrepreneurs who are committed to attacking growth markets and building lasting companies. In partnering with Silverton, companies benefit from the firm's deep network and lessons learned over many decades of operating and investing experience. Founded in 2006, Silverton Partners is based in Austin and has been the initial investor behind WP Engine, SpareFoot, SailPoint, Silicon Labs, TurnKey, The Zebra, AlertMedia, SpyCloud, Convey, Aceable, Self Financial, and Billie, among many others. For more information, visit www.silvertonpartners.com.

