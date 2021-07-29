OneDay Raises $19M in Series B Funding Round, Led by Volition Capital

"There is a significant growth opportunity for video platforms that increase real estate occupancy rates and improve resident experiences," said Sean Cantwell, Managing Partner at Volition Capital. "OneDay's self-serve video platform, market validation in senior living, and ambitious executive team have enabled it to build a strong brand and dominant market share across key categories. We see OneDay strengthening its leadership position with a continued trend towards the use of personalized video content for tenant sales and engagement."

OneDay creates value for businesses in multiple industries by streamlining the video content creation process. Within seconds, OneDay's SaaS platform captures and distributes high-quality videos that personalize the sales process, enhance marketing capabilities, and increase engagement – ultimately driving revenue for their customers. The company's flagship product, OneDay for Senior Living, launched in 2017, allowing senior living communities to digitally record and preserve senior living residents' life stories and increase occupancy. By addressing a growing market need for an easy video storytelling platform, OneDay has built a fast-growing SaaS video technology company and expanded its platform into the multi-family and funeral industries.

"We know there's a massive business opportunity for video storytelling across the markets we currently serve. In addition to marketing and sales, our products are being used to foster resident engagement, fuel employee hiring and retention, and strengthen human connection using video," said Clint Lee, Co-founder and CEO of OneDay. "Working closely in the senior living industry for over four years, we've seen the power of video storytelling and its impact on businesses and the lives they serve. With this new partnership with Volition Capital, we will continue to build and scale our innovative technology so more businesses and individuals can leverage video to drive results in their business."

Video Storytelling is a Significant Market Opportunity

Video adoption has accelerated in sales and marketing, and according to recent research, 92% of video marketers feel the level of noise and competition have increased in the last year. Of those, 47% said video was made necessary by new challenges, including the pandemic. With video continuing to be a necessity in marketing, OneDay's platform can not only easily and quickly capture video content but also provide the personalization that cuts through the noise. The market opportunity for OneDay is poised to continue growing as the company has remained ahead of the competition, honing its video storytelling capabilities and technology to enable businesses to easily leverage video.

Scalable Across Many Industries

In a recent study, 86% of businesses use video as a marketing tool. OneDay's video storytelling platform addresses this large market for video content across multiple industries. After the success of OneDay in senior living, OneDay has expanded to other giant industries, such as multifamily. In June 2021, OneDay unveiled Convey by OneDay , a property technology video platform built for multifamily leasing agents that personalizes the sales process through high-quality videos to quickly connect with prospective and current residents, showcase communities, and shorten sales cycles. OneDay aims to mirror their success in senior living and apply what they've learned to transform the multifamily industry with their one-of-a-kind video solution and become the video leader in this space.

Additionally, in June 2020, OneDay launched Reflect by OneDay , designed for the funeral home industry to help family and friends digitally collect memories and stories into a personal video documentary of a loved one's life.

Building a Strong and Reputable Brand in Senior Living

As the senior living industry has rapidly changed over the past few years, OneDay for Senior Living has continued to provide partners with a powerful way to create human connections with potential residents, while also keeping families closely connected to their loved ones. Having served the senior living industry since 2017, OneDay was already widely embraced as the video leader and positioned to reach even more communities. As a result, since 2020, OneDay's customer base has increased more than 150 percent, and the company has partnered now with nearly 5,000 communities across the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

To continue transforming human connection for their partner communities, the company rolled out this year a completely revamped iteration and refreshed experience of their platform for senior living. OneDay for Senior Living 4.0 is built on the foundation of OneDay's best-in-class product and features product enhancements that help drive more move-ins, increase revenue, and grow resident engagement.

For more information on OneDay, please visit https://www.oneday.com .

About OneDay

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, OneDay is a technology company whose mission is to empower engagement through their innovative video storytelling platforms that capture and record high-quality video in seconds. Its first product, which launched in 2017, allows senior living communities to celebrate and digitally preserve the stories of their residents by leveraging first-of-its-kind, world-class technology. The company currently partners with nearly 5,000 senior living communities across the U.S., U.K, and Canada. OneDay expanded to the multifamily industry with Convey by OneDay, applying their success with video storytelling from OneDay for Senior Living. The company also serves the funeral industry with Reflect by OneDay. OneDay was named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2020.

About Volition Capital

Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.1 billion in assets under management and has invested in over 30 companies in the United States and Canada. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.volitioncapital.com or follow us on Twitter @volitioncapital.

