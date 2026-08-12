OneDigital Deepens Impact Studio with AI-Powered Intelligence as Cost Containment Remains Employers' Top Priority

New enhancements bring continuous, AI-driven insight to workforce investment decisions — creating a clearer path to cost containment with measurable return.

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital, the nation's leading insurance brokerage, financial services, and human capital management firm, today announced a new set of enhancements to Impact Studio, the proprietary platform OneDigital consultants use to give clients visibility into their workforce investment, better control over their healthcare spend, modeling of cost-saving measures, and a direct connection between benefits decisions and insights into their people, including life stage and industry-specific trends, across the workforce.

New Impact Studio enhancements bring continuous, AI-driven insight to workforce investment decisions — creating a clearer path to cost containment with measurable return.

Cost containment is now the top benefits priority for 84% of employers — increasingly measured not just by what's cut, but by the return every dollar delivers. Yet cost containment precision is hard to achieve across fragmented tools spanning benefits, compensation, and retirement, where point solutions solve individual problems but never show the full picture of investment. Impact Studio closes that gap, connecting critical workforce decisions to their return.

How to balance cost containment and workforce investment?

Impact Studio synthesizes data into a single structured foundation, giving employers a clear line of sight into healthcare cost drivers and workforce trends. By automatically reading and organizing this data, the platform turns cost containment from a siloed benefits exercise into the anchor for a connected view across workforce and retirement planning. Consultants and clients now have a proactive, total workforce strategy — using cost visibility to inform spend across retirement, wealth, and insurance.

At the center of the platform is the AI Insights Layer, which continuously analyzes plan data, utilization, and benchmarks to surface priorities and recommended actions. AI-generated executive summaries bring that intelligence to every major report, while 100+ consulting strategies identify the right path for each client. Those insights flow directly into client-ready Storyboards, bringing financial forecasting and people planning together so HR and Finance can work from the same view.

"Employer conversations have shifted from 'Where can we cut?' to 'Where should we invest?'" said Vinay Gidwaney, Chief Product Officer at OneDigital. "Employers want to understand how workforce investments connect, where tradeoffs exist, and where investment can have the greatest long-term impact for their business and their people. Impact Studio was built to provide that broader context, giving organizations a more complete picture and the confidence to turn insight into action."

"For a level-funded client with historically low utilization, Impact Studio flagged a spike in prescription drug costs mid-year, before it showed up in the renewal," commented Melinda Kubovcik Quiroga, Benefits Consultant at OneDigital. "We were able to target communication and pharmacy savings programs ahead of renewal, helping turn an expected increase into a decrease. The client kept every plan exactly the same and raised his contribution to 100% for all employees, dependents, and ancillary benefits. At open enrollment, employees felt it: many added dependents for the first time, because they finally felt taken care of."

In the platform's original 2024 beta, consultants using Impact Studio reported a 25% reduction in workforce planning time — time increasingly spent on deeper client strategy instead of manual data-gathering. That shift reflects a broader pattern across OneDigital, where AI Coworkers have reached 65% adoption among consultants, freeing up hours previously spent on manual research and reporting.

The latest AI-powered capabilities are now available to all OneDigital consultants nationwide, bringing together benefits, retirement, total rewards, and compensation into a single, connected view — so employers get advice on their complete workforce strategy, not just one piece of it. For more information or to request a personalized demo, visit onedigital.com/impact-studio.

About OneDigital

OneDigital's team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital's teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. Employers and individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. For more information, visit OneDigital.com.

Media Contact: Chelsea McKenna, [email protected]

SOURCE OneDigital