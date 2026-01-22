Bill Carew Named President; Camry Blaising Named Chief Operating Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital, a leading insurance brokerage, financial services, and HR consulting firm, today announced the promotions of Bill Carew to President and Camry Blaising to Chief Operating Officer. These leadership enhancements recognize their long-standing records of driving growth and operational excellence and position the firm to drive enhanced client value, innovation, and operational excellence to accelerate the next phase in the company's growth.

OneDigital strengthens executive leadership team with promotions of Bill Carew to President and Camry Blaising to COO. Post this OneDigital Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Operational Excellence

Effective immediately, Bill Carew will serve as President, reporting to Adam Bruckman, Chairman and CEO. Carew has been instrumental in OneDigital's evolution into a scaled, national platform, helping guide the firm through a period of exponential growth while strengthening its ability to serve clients holistically. He joined the firm through the acquisition of Ovation Benefits in 2013 and has played a key leadership role in expanding OneDigital's capabilities and geographic footprint. As COO since 2019, Carew has led the strategic alignment of multiple business lines, ensuring they work together seamlessly to deliver greater value for employers and their people, as well as consumers directly. As President, he will oversee OneDigital's regional operations and platform-level businesses, with a continued focus on scale, performance, and client impact.

Camry Blaising has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Bill Carew. Blaising brings deep operational and leadership experience to the role, having joined OneDigital in 2019 through the acquisition of Northwestern Benefit, a premier Georgia-based agency, where she served as COO. Since joining OneDigital, Blaising has been a key member of the firm's senior leadership team, leading initiatives that strengthened national practices, enhanced operational capabilities, and supported scalable growth across the organization. As COO, Blaising will continue to oversee day-to-day operations to ensure efficiency, quality, and execution across the business, while leading OneDigital's core national practices and Centers of Excellence, along with corporate operations functions.

"Bill and Camry have been instrumental in building the high-performance, client-first culture that has fueled OneDigital's growth," said Adam Bruckman, Chairman and CEO of OneDigital. "They have helped bring our regions, practices, and platforms together in a way that enables us to scale with intention and deliver more integrated solutions for our clients. Their leadership exemplifies the talent, vision, and commitment that powers OneDigital forward."

Coming on the heels of OneDigital's 2025 strategic investment from Stone Point Capital and CPP Investments, these leadership enhancements underscore the company's commitment to building a scalable platform powered by exceptional talent, advanced technology, and integrated solutions.

In addition, Erica Zinkie has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Legal & Compliance, reporting to CFO Chuck Ristau, further strengthening OneDigital's high-performing, client-focused executive leadership team.

About OneDigital

OneDigital's team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital's teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. For more information, visit onedigital.com.

Media Contact:

Chelsea McKenna, Sr. Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE OneDigital