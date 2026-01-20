A Fiduciary-Led Approach Expands Access to Institutional-Quality Private Strategies to Support Participant Outcomes

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital, a national insurance brokerage and financial services firm, today announced the introduction of private investments into its Personalized Portfolio program for 401(k) plan sponsors, expanding access to institutional-quality strategies through a carefully structured, fiduciary-led approach designed to support participant retirement outcomes.

OneDigital Introduces Private Investments within Personalized Portfolios for Defined Contribution Plans

The enhanced offering incorporates select private equity, private credit, and opportunistic investment strategies through strategic relationships with leading global asset managers, including Apollo, Ares, and Blackstone. Embedded within advisor-managed portfolios, these strategies are thoughtfully structured to help enhance diversification while maintaining liquidity discipline and fiduciary governance designed to support improved participant retirement outcomes.

"At OneDigital, we believe everyone deserves access to the tools that support long-term financial security," said Vincent Morris, President of OneDigital Financial Services. "Private investments have played an important role in driving outcomes for institutions and sophisticated investors for decades. By thoughtfully bringing these strategies into the workplace through our personalized portfolios program, we're expanding access in a structured, fiduciary-aligned way with the aim of improved retirement outcomes over time."

"For decades, private markets have helped institutions achieve potential enhanced returns, greater diversification, and reduced volatility. Blackstone has spent more than 20 years extending these same benefits to individual investors. We're proud to work with OneDigital to expand access for retirement savers through a framework that prioritizes participant outcomes," said Heather von Zuben, Global Head of Retirement Solutions at Blackstone.

"We believe retirement plan participants should have access to private market asset classes, which have the potential to drive growth, generate income, and provide long-term stability," said Raj Dhanda, Global Head of Wealth Management at Ares. "To that end, Ares is excited to work with OneDigital to offer direct private markets exposures to a broader set of individual investors."

Within the Personalized Portfolio program, private investments are implemented through professionally managed, advisor-led portfolios with oversight by OneDigital's home office investment team. All allocations are subject to due diligence, liquidity guidelines, and fiduciary review, with plan sponsors retaining discretion over adoption to align with their workforce needs and risk tolerance. CITs incorporating private investments are expected to be available to eligible plan sponsors beginning this quarter. For more information, plan sponsors should contact their OneDigital advisor.

About OneDigital

OneDigital's team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital's teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. Employers and individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. For more information, visit onedigital.com.

Investment advice is offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC.

Media Contact:

Chelsea McKenna, Sr. Director of Brand Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE OneDigital