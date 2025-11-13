OneDigital Welcomes T&T Staff Management, Professional Employer Organization in West Texas

Firm Bolsters PEO Presence and Service Offerings in South

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital, a leading insurance brokerage, financial services and HR consulting firm has acquired T&T Staff Management (T&T Staff), a well- established Professional Employer Organization (PEO) headquartered in El Paso, TX. OneDigital continues its rapid ascent in the PEO sector, securing a position among the nation's top 15 PEOs by size following ten strategic acquisitions since 2022.

With more than 400 dedicated PEO advocates delivering comprehensive, integrated HR, benefits, payroll, and compliance solutions to more than 4,000 clients nationwide, OneDigital's expanded reach serves over 75,000 worksite employees. OneDigital's momentum underscores its commitment to providing best-in-class end-to-end employer solutions and innovation for businesses across the country.

Serving El Paso for more than three decades, T&T Staff provides integrated services to effectively manage critical human resource responsibilities and employer risks for large and small clients. T&T Staff helps clients navigate the complexities associated with being an employer. The 32-member T&T Staff team has earned a strong reputation, relieving the burden of employment administration, reducing liabilities, and improving productivity and profitability for its clients.

"My longstanding and close relationship with Thad, as well as my deep familiarity with T&T Staff, made this decision especially meaningful," commented Ted Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of OneDigital's PEO. "Our top priority was ensuring the best outcome for their staff, clients, and the company as a whole. Welcoming T&T Staff into the OneDigital family is a significant step that will enhance our service delivery and expand our reach. The West Texas market is strategically important to OneDigital, and together, our shared commitment to premium benefits and personalized service will empower businesses and broker partners across the Southwest to grow and thrive in today's dynamic environment."

The acquisition unites OneDigital and T&T Staff's client-centric focus, innovation, and industry expertise, strengthening their presence in the strategically important El Paso and West Texas market. Clients will benefit from expanded solutions while continuing to receive the high service standards both companies are known for.

"I have full confidence in Ted and the OneDigital team as exceptional partners who will elevate T&T Staff to the next level. Together, we will provide our clients with even greater resources and benefits, accelerate growth, expand our market share in Texas, and create long-term career opportunities for our team. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for T&T Staff and our clients," said Thad Steele, Founder, T&T Staff Management, of the deal.

OneDigital's PEO solution has experienced a surge in growth this year, organically and through acquisition. Alongside T&T Staff, the firm announced the acquisitions of three PEO firms this year, Human Capital Concepts, Focus HR, and The Applied Companies, marking a milestone in its growth strategy. These partnerships have strengthened OneDigital's capabilities and broadened its national and regional presence. Further underscoring its commitment to excellence, OneDigital has been named a Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2025.

OneDigital's team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital's teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. For more information, visit onedigital.com.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in El Paso, T&T Staff Management provides full-service PEO solutions—including HR, payroll, benefits, safety, and training to businesses of all sizes. With certified experts and deep compliance knowledge, T&T helps clients meet regulatory standards from agencies like OSHA, DOL, IRS, and EEOC. T&T Staff has proudly earned a place on El Paso Inc.'s Best of El Paso 2025 list and has been consistently recognized by El Paso Inc. as one of El Paso's largest private employers since 2010, underscoring its longstanding commitment to excellence and leadership in the region. For more information visit, ttstaff.com.

