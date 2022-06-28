OneDirectory Enters SMB Market With New Pricing Offer for Small Businesses

JOHANNESBURG , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDirectory, a leading software-as-a-service provider of modern employee directory software, today announced the launch of its new employee directory pricing offer for small businesses.

Since 2010, OneDirectory has helped over 500 businesses implement employee directory solutions to better connect their people and offices.

OneDirectory Employee Profiles. OneDirectory Employee Search.

Traditionally, OneDirectory has served larger businesses but with recent shifts to remote and hybrid work, even the smallest of businesses are needing a tool to bring their employees together.

"Over the past year we've had an increase in smaller businesses reaching out and trialing our product," says Lawrence Cawood, CEO at OneDirectory. "These are businesses with 100 employees or less that have wanted our product but our pricing plans have remained a roadblock."

To solve this OneDirectory created a new pricing plan to help smaller businesses gain the benefits of an enterprise employee directory solution.

The new small business plan is $79 per month for businesses up to 100 employees, which is a saving of 68% on the previous lowest plan. OneDirectory's other pricing plans range from $249 to $2,000+ per month.

"When tackling the SMB market many software providers reduce features and options for their smaller customers," says Greg Bennett, Head of Marketing at OneDirectory. "So we've decided not to remove any product features from our new plan for small businesses."

When it comes to employee directories many small businesses have the same requirements as larger businesses, so OneDirectory made sure that their small business plan included all the following features: employee profiles, people search, office directory, skills directory, and org chart.

"We're excited to bring our software to smaller businesses and see the impact it will have on employee collaboration and engagement," says Cawood. "Businesses of all sizes are struggling to connect their employees, especially as hybrid and remote work is becoming the norm. At OneDirectory, we remain focused on solving this problem with our modern employee directory platform."

OneDirectory has six pricing plans tailored for different-sized businesses. The new plans are currently in effect as of 20th June 2022. The new pricing plans can be found here: https://www.onedirectory.com/pricing .

OneDirectory is a leading software-as-a-service provider of modern employee directory software that helps companies improve the efficiency of their digital workplaces. 500+ organizations rely on OneDirectory's employee directory platform to better connect their employees and offices.

