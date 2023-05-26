OneDirectory Ranked Top 200 Fastest Growing SaaS Companies Worldwide

JOHANNESBURG, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDirectory has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies worldwide by GetLatka, the largest community of SaaS founders in the world.

32,817 software-as-a-service companies were evaluated on their revenue growth from January 2022 to January 2023, with only 0.6% making the top 200 list. OneDirectory ranked 123rd with a revenue growth of 92%.

Latka To 200

Since 2011, OneDirectory has helped over 500 organizations with their employee directory strategy, enabling them to better connect their employees and offices. In 2018 they launched their cloud employee directory platform which has become a go-to for organizations looking to streamline their employee directories and create a virtual representation of their company.

"As a South African company we are proud of the impact we are making in organizations around the world," says Lawrence Cawood, CEO of OneDirectory. "We're honored to be included alongside the fastest-growing SaaS companies globally and we owe this recognition to our dedicated team, and to our customers who have supported us and the growth of our platform."

Being featured on the prestigious Latka 200 list, OneDirectory has cemented itself as one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies globally. This recognition is a testament to the company's hard work in the people directory space and its efforts to better connect everyone within organizations.

