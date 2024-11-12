OneEnergy Advancing Wisconsin's Clean Energy Goals with 165 MWs of Solar

OneEnergy expands partnership with leading Wisconsin utilities with two new solar projects

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneEnergy Renewables (OneEnergy), a Public Benefit Corporation, has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS) and Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE). Through this agreement, OneEnergy will construct two utility-scale solar projects, totaling approximately 165 MWs, both located in Columbia County, Wisconsin, significantly advancing Wisconsin towards its clean energy goals. The two sites are named Good Oak (98MW) and Gristmill (67MW), which reference and pay homage to the area's natural habitat and local history.

To deliver full solutions for its partners, OneEnergy is developing and constructing the projects with handover at commercial operations. The projects will be built using union labor and workers from across the state. The power produced by these sites will convert Wisconsin's sunlight into locally produced electricity aimed at meeting the state's net-zero emissions goal by 2050.

We Energies, WPS and MGE are equipped with operational expertise to serve the energy needs of the Midwest. This strength is further highlighted by We Energies as being the largest investor in renewable energy in the state of Wisconsin.

"At OneEnergy, we are committed to developing high-quality projects that are built for longevity. We are fortunate to partner with an amazing group of landowners hosting these projects and are excited to be constructing them for a similarly strong group of utility partners," stated Eric Udelhofen, VP of Development at OneEnergy. "Working with We Energies, WPS and MGE on these two utility-scale projects will build on a solid foundation of prior collaboration across the numerous distributed solar projects we have developed and constructed with them across Wisconsin."

Set to provide long-term, stable energy benefits for Wisconsin communities and help advance the state's leadership in renewable energy generation, the projects are expected to be constructed in 2026 and 2027. As part of its commitment to a responsible renewable energy transition, OneEnergy will work diligently to deliver community benefits and land stewardship, setting the highest standards as a leader in the global energy transition.

