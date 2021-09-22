OneFifteen, Pioneered by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., in Partnership With Verily, Honored for Impact in Fast Company's 2021 Innovation by Design Awards for Novel, Data-Driven Comprehensive Care Ecosystem to Overcome Opioid Addiction

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that OneFifteen—an innovative non-profit healthcare ecosystem dedicated to the full and sustained recovery of opioid addiction—received an honorable mention in Fast Company's prestigious 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in its new Impact category, which recognizes designs that have a major cultural or social impact. OneFifteen's distinction by Fast Company acknowledges Alexandria's work to advance effective, scalable solutions to address the opioid crisis, one of the most pervasive public health emergencies in our nation's history. OneFifteen's comprehensive approach to addiction care has already had a tremendous, positive impact on the local Dayton community. Its campus stands as a source of hope for the future in addressing the enormity and urgency of the opioid crisis, which claimed more than 95,000 lives in the United States in the 12 months ended February 2021, and reversing the devastation it has caused to countless individuals, families and communities across the country.

OneFifteen campus in Dayton, Ohio. Courtesy of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

The Innovation by Design Awards, now in its 10th year, recognizes people, teams and companies that transform businesses, organizations and society through design. One of the most sought-after design awards in its industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business and innovation.

The conceptualization of OneFifteen began in 2017 when Alexandria forged a partnership with Verily, an Alphabet company, and pioneered a holistic campus environment in Dayton, Ohio—the U.S. city with the highest death rate from drug overdose in 2017— with a vision to reverse the trajectory of the U.S. opioid epidemic. The personalized, evidence-based care model embodied in OneFifteen supports patients' wellness, recovery and reintegration into society and holds the potential to revolutionize the way addiction is treated.

Alexandria, which also served as OneFifteen's strategic real estate partner, led the design and development of the 4.3-acre, 59,000 RSF campus as a safe connected ecosystem to improve lives and revitalize community. It also engaged local companies Champlin Architecture, MKSK Studios and Danis, and involved Hplex Solutions, as well as many other community stakeholders, to bring this important endeavor to fruition.

"We are extremely honored to receive this recognition from Fast Company, which underscores our mission-critical collaboration with Verily to help people overcome opioid addiction through a unique, comprehensive program and ultimately help the nation solve its opioid crisis," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "Well before the COVID pandemic, our nation was grappling with the devastating opioid epidemic, which only intensified in the last year and a half as overdoses from opioids increased nearly 30% amid the pandemic compared with the year before. Our passion and commitment to help people live healthy, addiction-free lives has never been greater—these people are our friends, they are our neighbors, they are our family. It is our sincerest hope that OneFifteen's groundbreaking model will serve as a blueprint for the rest of the country and play a meaningful role in helping to eradicate the opioid epidemic."

Guiding the design philosophy for the campus was a vision shared by Alexandria and Verily to address the often unmet needs of people in recovery. The state-of-the-art campus houses a full continuum of care with dedicated facilities and services for crisis stabilization, medication-assisted treatment, residential housing, peer support, family reunification, workforce development, job placement and community transition. A curved walkway connects all the thoughtfully curated spaces, experiences and elements of the OneFifteen campus in a design that acknowledges the typically nonlinear and continual process of recovery. Alexandria and its partners took a forward-looking design approach to support the mental health and well-being of its residents and patients. The campus features ample natural light, a fitness center, a meditation room and outdoor green space, and it integrates elements of sustainability and biophilia to promote a sense of belonging and calm, especially important for those whose substance-use disorder stems from trauma.

Since opening its outpatient clinic in the fall of 2019 and its crisis stabilization unit in early 2020, OneFifteen has treated over 3,500 patients and conducted more than 9,000 telehealth visits during the COVID-19 pandemic. With patients welcomed earlier this year to OneFifteen Living, the campus's residential housing component, OneFifteen now provides a fully activated place of recovery for people to live while they access on-campus treatment services and prepare to reintegrate into society.

OneFifteen was selected by a panel of judges that included renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, as well as writers and editors from Fast Company. Entries were judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact and business impact. Fast Company's 2021 Innovation by Design honorees are featured online and in the October issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands September 28, 2021.

