onefinestay Serves Up the Perfect Villa Matches for Tennis Lovers

DENVER, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to growing demand from travelers seeking active, wellness-focused vacations, onefinestay, the curated luxury vacation rental brand, is showcasing a collection of luxury villas across Europe and the Caribbean, each featuring a private tennis or racquet court where guests can perfect their game.

The stunning tennis court set back from the ocean at Clevelander in Turks & Caicos

According to the USTA's 2026 Tennis Participation Report, the sport continues to experience year-over-year growth, welcoming a record 4.9 million first-time players last year. The surge underscores tennis' evolution from a spectator sport to recreational play, influencing how travelers choose destinations and accommodations that support active lifestyles.

onefinestay's handpicked collection combines private, design-forward villas with on-site sport facilities, allowing guests to practice and play throughout their stay. Beyond the courts, each stay combines exceptional architecture and design with personalised service.

Hacienda-Magica, Riviera Maya

4-14 Bed | 16 Bath | from $2,860 per night for 4 bedrooms

Hacienda Magica is a beachfront estate inspired by traditional Mexican haciendas, with galleried wings surrounding a lantern-lit central courtyard and interiors featuring Talavera tile and local artwork. The property is the only beachside Riviera Maya villa to boast a full-sized tennis court. The property also boasts oceanside putting greens, a seaside gym, private beach access, and complimentary kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

Villa Rosenzia, Tuscany

10 bed | 9 Bath | from $4,072 per night

This traditional Tuscan farmhouse, ideal for guests seeking a rural Tuscan escape, makes heavy use of natural materials while incorporating contemporary décor and modern furnishings. Nestled among vineyards and sunflower fields, the property features a private grass tennis court, bocce court, fitness room, and infinity pool, and is located just 30 minutes from the renowned vineyards of Montalcino.

Bastide Saint-Rémy, Provence

7 Bed | 7 Bath | from $5,017 per night

Bastide Saint Remy blends Provençal architecture with period features, antique furnishings, and contemporary interiors, surrounded by lavender gardens and olive groves at the foot of the Alpilles. The estate boasts an 18-meter infinity pool, volleyball, tennis and pétanque courts, multiple indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, and direct access to hiking and cycling trails.

Casa Xolo, Tulum

5 Bed | 8 Bath | from $2,125 per night

Nestled within a lush jungle enclave on the outskirts of Tulum, this private villa features spa-standard en suites in every bedroom, sleek contemporary finishes, and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Perfect for tennis enthusiasts, the property boasts a full-size private tennis court, a 23-meter swimming pool, jacuzzi, wet bar, and multiple outdoor entertaining spaces surrounded by lush tropical foliage.

Clevelander, Turks and Caicos

6 Bed | 7 Bath | from $6,500 per night

This contemporary beachfront villa in Providenciales sits steps from the white sands of Long Bay Beach, featuring elegant open-plan living spaces and cozy modern bedrooms. A private tennis court, media room, expansive pool with a shallow children's area, and sprawling sun terraces ensure there's something for every member of the family.

Poggio Posillipo, Umbria

7 Bed | 8 Bath | from $4,252 per night

Newly added to onefinestay, this restored stone borgo in Todi pairs historic architecture with contemporary design across a secluded estate. The property features a private tennis court, infinity pool, sauna, and panoramic terraces with uninterrupted views of rolling hills, with Orvieto, Assisi, and Perugia all within easy reach.

Zenaida Estate, Anguilla

3-7 Bed | 7 Bath | from $1,200 per night for 3 bedrooms

Set across three acres of landscaped gardens overlooking the Caribbean Sea, Zenaida Estate blends modern Anguillan design with expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces spread across two villas and a garden cottage. Guests have access to a private Har-Tru tennis court, an infinity pool and hot tub, a beach yoga gazebo, and a secluded white-sand beach reached via a private path.

To browse all of onefinestay's destinations, visit onefinestay.com.

About onefinestay

onefinestay is a curated portfolio of luxury rental homes distinguished by design, character, and a strong sense of place. In a category often defined by inconsistency, it brings clarity, continuity, and a considered point of view—each home selected for its design integrity, provenance, and rarity. Each stay is supported by a consistent, hotel-level standard of hospitality, including personal welcomes, 24/7 support, and tailored in-home amenities, delivering the privacy of a home with the confidence of a trusted luxury brand.

onefinestay is part of the Exclusive Collective, a multi-brand luxury travel and lifestyle platform serving more than 25,000 high-net-worth travelers annually across Exclusive Resorts, Inspirato, and onefinestay. Designed to evolve with its customers over time, the platform brings together a global portfolio of private residences, curated journeys, and travel services within a single ecosystem. Backed by entrepreneur Steve Case, co-founder of AOL, the Collective combines scale and operational expertise with a distinct perspective on what it means to live and travel well.

SOURCE onefinestay