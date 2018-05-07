ONEgeneration And Grandparents As Parents (GAP) Align To Expand Reach and Program Offerings

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEgeneration, a venerable leader in intergenerational care and community services, announced today the expansion of its program offerings with the addition of Grandparents As Parents (GAP), a 31-year-old agency that provides support, services and advocacy to meet the needs of grandparents and other relatives raising children at risk.
"The strategic alignment of our complementary programs, innovative services, and cultures made perfect sense in advancing our shared goals and 'intergenerational' missions," says ONEgeneration CEO Eva Goetz. "It is a privilege to welcome GAP into the ONEgeneration family of programs and bring together our combined 70 years of diligent service to the community's most frail and vulnerable individuals and families."
With the integration of GAP, ONEgeneration will now cover a broad continuum of services areas that include:
- Intergenerational Communities
- Childcare
- Adult Day Care
- Senior Enrichment Center
- Congregate and Homebound Meals
- Transportation
- Care Management
- Kinship and Grand Families Support, Intervention and Crisis Management
- Family Recreational Services and Respite Care
- Education and Child-Focused Advocacy, Children's Court Navigation Services
"Joining ONEgeneration is a tremendous opportunity to maximize our financial resources and improve our efficiencies," adds GAP Executive Director Carmen Garcia Hoffman. "It will strengthen GAP's community impact by extending our geographic reach and access to a greater range of services for the 2,500 families we serve each year."
Hoffman emphasized the critical importance of GAP's program considering that more than 600,000 California children and teens are living in homes not headed by their parents. While its peer support groups, crisis management services, resources and advocacy are focused primarily in Southern California, GAP has received national attention through the work of founder Sylvie de Toledo, a licensed clinical social worker and co-author of Grandparents as Parents, a Survival Guide for Raising a Second Family.
