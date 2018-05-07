ONEgeneration And Grandparents As Parents (GAP) Align To Expand Reach and Program Offerings

"The strategic alignment of our complementary programs, innovative services, and cultures made perfect sense in advancing our shared goals and 'intergenerational' missions," says ONEgeneration CEO Eva Goetz. "It is a privilege to welcome GAP into the ONEgeneration family of programs and bring together our combined 70 years of diligent service to the community's most frail and vulnerable individuals and families."

With the integration of GAP, ONEgeneration will now cover a broad continuum of services areas that include:

Intergenerational Communities

Childcare

Adult Day Care

Senior Enrichment Center

Congregate and Homebound Meals

Transportation

Care Management

Kinship and Grand Families Support, Intervention and Crisis Management

Family Recreational Services and Respite Care

Education and Child-Focused Advocacy, Children's Court Navigation Services

"Joining ONEgeneration is a tremendous opportunity to maximize our financial resources and improve our efficiencies," adds GAP Executive Director Carmen Garcia Hoffman. "It will strengthen GAP's community impact by extending our geographic reach and access to a greater range of services for the 2,500 families we serve each year."

Hoffman emphasized the critical importance of GAP's program considering that more than 600,000 California children and teens are living in homes not headed by their parents. While its peer support groups, crisis management services, resources and advocacy are focused primarily in Southern California, GAP has received national attention through the work of founder Sylvie de Toledo, a licensed clinical social worker and co-author of Grandparents as Parents, a Survival Guide for Raising a Second Family.

ONEgeneration

ONEgeneration is a non-profit organization located in the San Fernando Valley whose mission is "to enrich the lives of seniors, children and their families throughout our diverse community." ONEgeneration provides an array of services including an adult daycare, childcare, senior enrichment center, care management, transportation and nutrition programs for mostly low income, frail and homebound seniors along with the operation of the Sunday "Encino Farmers Market." ONEgeneration is proud to be recognized for outstanding intergenerational and multicultural programming and innovation. For ways to get involved you can visit us at www.onegeneration.org.

Contact:

Linda O'Hanlon

818-386-1916

ohanlon@straightlinecomm.com





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onegeneration-and-grandparents-as-parents-gap-align-to-expand-reach-and-program-offerings-300643634.html

SOURCE ONEgeneration

Related Links

http://www.onegeneration.org

