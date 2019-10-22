Onegevity Health Acquires Global Licensing Rights to Mount Sinai's Lab100

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Onegevity Health, LLC, a New York City-based health technology company focused on biometric data, artificial intelligence and personalized wellness, has acquired the global licensing rights to Mount Sinai's Lab100, a clinic and research lab that uses precision diagnostics to empower patients and help scientists advance our understanding of human health. The lab combines advanced medical diagnostic screening tools, digital applications and data science to provide patients with the most comprehensive health report currently available, while giving scientists a more sophisticated understanding of the biomarkers, behavior patterns and other keys to preventing disease.

"Lab100 has created an exciting opportunity for patients, providers, researchers and innovators to come together to develop the next generation of healthcare," says Paul Jacobson, chief executive officer of Onegevity and Thorne, a health and technology company that provides supplements and at-home biomarker tests. "Onegevity, in conjunction with other partners, plans to bring Lab100 to more people and communities in the coming months and years. We are looking forward to partnering with innovators and improving our healthcare system by preventing disease to produce lower costs and better outcomes for all."

Lab100, currently available at The Mount Sinai Hospital's Upper East Side location in New York City, opened to the public in fall 2018 and has seen more than 400 patients to date. The lab is designed to support the transition in focus from sick-care to well-care – away from reacting to disease towards a more predictive model that empowers patients with personalized information needed to be proactive about maintaining health. Lab100 will continue to be available to patients at Mount Sinai.

"Mount Sinai is dedicated to being at the forefront of precision health and the innovation of healthcare delivery, which is exactly what Lab100 represents," says Joel Dudley, PhD, director, Institute for Next Generation Healthcare at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and co-founder of Onegevity. "I'm excited to see Lab100 expanded to other settings to drive innovation within the healthcare delivery system across the U.S."

"Lab100 reflects Mount Sinai's commitment to innovation and to developing cutting-edge products and services for patients and communities," says Erik Lium, PhD, executive vice president of Mount Sinai Innovation Partners, the commercialization engine of Mount Sinai. "As partners with Onegevity, we look forward to advancing Lab100 as a ground-breaking solution in healthcare and performance."

For patients and clinicians, Lab100 offers a highly personalized health experience. As part of the session, a trained clinician guides the patient through a personalized health assessment and consultation, including vital signs, blood chemistry, body composition, cognition, strength and balance, to provide the patient with a more complete picture of their health.

For researchers and innovators, these comprehensive health assessments translate to a wealth of data that could lead to breakthroughs in the science of health and innovative new healthcare practices. Researchers can use this data to uncover trends and population health considerations that could lead to earlier identification of disease and more actionable outcomes.

Onegevity is excited to announce extensions of Lab100 over the next couple of months. For more information on Lab100, please visit lab100.org.

About Onegevity Health

Based in New York, Onegevity Health delivers science-based, consumer-friendly recommendations for customized nutrition, clinically-studied supplements and pre- and pro-biotics to improve health outcomes. Onegevity provides a comprehensive molecular portrait and customized recommendations for an individual's health based on integrated analysis of longitudinal blood, genetics, and microbiome profiles. Onegevity leverages partner company Thorne's network of 35,000 physicians to offer convenient testing and powerful analytical tools to improve preventative care and lower healthcare costs for their patients. To learn more, visit onegevity.com.

About Mount Sinai Innovation Partners

Mount Sinai Innovation Partners (MSIP) is responsible for driving the real-world application and commercialization of Mount Sinai discoveries and inventions, and the development of research partnerships with industry. Our aim is to translate discoveries and inventions into health care products and services that benefit patients and society. MSIP is accountable for the full spectrum of commercialization activities required to bring Mount Sinai inventions to life. These activities include evaluating, patenting, marketing and licensing new technologies building research, collaborations and partnerships with commercial and nonprofit entities, material transfer and confidentiality, coaching innovators to advance commercially-relevant translational discoveries, and actively fostering an ecosystem of entrepreneurship within the Mount Sinai research and health system communities. For more information please visit www.ip.mountsinai.org.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest integrated delivery system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai's vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,480 primary and specialty care physicians; 11 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 410 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools", aligned with a U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" Hospital, No. 12 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding, and among the top 10 most innovative research institutions as ranked by the journal Nature in its Nature Innovation Index. This reflects a special level of excellence in education, clinical practice, and research. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation's top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Gynecology, Nephrology, Neurology/Neurosurgery, and Orthopedics in the 2019-2020 "Best Hospitals" issue. Mount Sinai's Kravis Children's Hospital also is ranked nationally in five out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 12th nationally for Ophthalmology and Mount Sinai South Nassau is ranked 35th nationally for Urology. Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke's, Mount Sinai West, and Mount Sinai South Nassau are ranked regionally.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

