Onegevity Partners with Unilever to Develop Personalized Solutions for Consumers Suffering from Acne

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onegevity, a health intelligence company and subsidiary of Thorne HealthTech, today announced it has partnered with Unilever, one of the world's leading companies for beauty and personal care products, to unlock a more personalized approach to acne intervention and care.

The research partnership will explore how multi-omics (multiple biological disciplines) can unlock more personalized acne interventions and solutions. Using Onegevity's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities to assess the billions of biological features that influence the state of an individual's health, the partnership seeks to develop new diagnostic models that offer bespoke acne management regiments.

As part of the partnership with Unilever, Onegevity will collect, curate, and synthesize multi-omics data on acne and skin physiology from its proprietary database, as well as other research databases and peer-reviewed publications.

"Onegevity's AI and data analysis capabilities are uniquely positioned to help Unilever evolve its array of skin care products and treatments," said Thorne HealthTech's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Jacobson. "We are excited to use, multi-omics data curation, next-generation analytics and machine learning, as well as predictive modelling, designed to facilitate a treatment platform that enables Unilever to offer more personalized solutions for acne."

Unilever's VP Science and Technology, Beauty & Personal Care, Samantha Samara, explained, "Our beauty and personal care brands already have a track record of delivering superior products and experiences. We are continuing to accelerate this through our science and technology partnerships and programs that enable us to better meet the evolving skincare needs of our consumers."

This research engagement will leverage Onegevity's Discovery offering – a service for the personal care, pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement industry. The offering combines AI models with a multi-omic database to develop and enhance new personal care products, improve or repurposing existing therapeutic products and compounds for new and innovative uses, faster and more efficiently.

About Onegevity:

Onegevity combines a multi-omic AI platform with a consumer-friendly interface to make precision wellness possible. Onegevity's testing delivers science-based recommendations for customized wellness plans that include dietary, microbiome, supplement, and other recommendations matched to customers' molecular data. Onegevity leverages Thorne HealthTech's network to offer convenient testing and powerful analytical tools to improve preventative care and lower healthcare costs for their patients. The detailed insights extracted from testing allows Thorne and Onegevity to have the unique opportunity to validate nutritional products while offering insight into new product development to improve patient outcomes.

About Thorne HealthTech:

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing the world's most innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improving and maintaining their health over a lifetime.

About Unilever:

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. It has 150,000 employees and generated sales of €52 billion in 2019. Over half of the company's footprint is in developing and emerging markets. Unilever has around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, including Dove, Knorr, Dirt Is Good, Rexona, Hellmann's, Lipton, Wall's, Lux, Magnum, Axe, Sunsilk and Surf.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. The company's sustainable living brands delivered 78% of total growth and 75% of turnover in 2019.

Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition – in 2019 committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognised in 2019 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and in 2020 - for the tenth-consecutive year - as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan / Sustainability Leaders survey.

For more information about Unilever and its brands, please visit www.unilever.com

For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

