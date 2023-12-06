Oneglobal and Floodbase Partner to Develop Parametric Flood Insurance Programs across Asia

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Floodbase and Oneglobal have announced plans to develop and distribute parametric flood insurance solutions across Asia.

Floodbase and Oneglobal are partnering to close the flood insurance gap with cutting-edge parametric flood insurance solutions. Connected through Lloyd's Lab, the two organizations recognized a massive opportunity to marry Floodbase's unmatched historical and near real-time flood data with Oneglobal's re/insurance expertise, leading market presence, and reputation for innovation. The strategic partnership means that Oneglobal will have a first mover advantage to utilize Floodbase's flood data and technology, and together they will build programs that offer innovative solutions to natural catastrophe risk exposures impacted by flood across Asia.

About Oneglobal

Oneglobal is a commercial insurance and reinsurance broker set up with the singular focus of improving the way in which businesses around the world manage risk via insurance.

About Floodbase

Floodbase - an industry leading data provider and reporting agent - partners with re/insurers and humanitarian organizations to profitably design, underwrite, and monitor market-defining parametric flood insurance products. Built on nearly a decade of groundbreaking science, our proprietary solution continuously monitors flooding worldwide. Pairing decades of historical flood data with near real-time monitoring makes it possible to cover large corporate and public sector clients against previously uninsurable economic loss from flooding.

Contact our team of experts at [email protected] to partner on parametric flood insurance solutions that help close the flood insurance gap.

Floodbase



