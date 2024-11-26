OneGoal Selected for New York Times Communities Fund Annual Holiday Giving Campaign

OneGoal, honored for the second consecutive year, is featured in the campaign, reflecting its commitment to transforming postsecondary advising and support for students nationwide.

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneGoal has once again been selected as a beneficiary of The New York Times Communities Fund holiday giving campaign, a 113-year tradition supporting nonprofits that empower under-resourced communities. This recognition highlights OneGoal's mission to transform postsecondary advising and support, ensuring every student has an equitable opportunity to achieve their greatest college and career aspirations.

The Fund has raised over $337 million and connects New York Times readers with organizations creating lasting change. Donations to OneGoal will go even further this year, thanks to a generous matching gift from Elizabeth and Phill Gross, who will double the first $1 million contributed, dollar-for-dollar.

"We all know a high school diploma is necessary, but insufficient, in unlocking social and economic opportunity. Yet, for millions of underserved students, there are seemingly insurmountable barriers blocking access to postsecondary education," said Melissa Connelly, CEO of OneGoal. "On average, high school students receive just 38 minutes of college and career counseling, leaving those from low-income communities with little guidance on some of the most critical decisions of their lives. OneGoal programming is changing this by embedding robust advising and support into the high school experience. The generosity of New York Times readers will help more students define their futures and achieve their highest aspirations."

OneGoal joins a distinguished group of beneficiaries this year, including Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York, Children's Aid, Feeding America, First Book, Hispanic Federation, UJA-Federation of New York, Per Scholas, and CAMFED.

To support OneGoal through The New York Times Communities Fund, visit www.onegoal.org/join-us/nyt-communities-fund/. Learn more about The Fund's impactful work at www.nytcommunitiesfund.org.

About OneGoal:

OneGoal transforms postsecondary advising and support so that every student can define their own future. We're building a movement with our partners to close the opportunity gap. We work side-by-side with partner schools and districts to build their knowledge and capacity. The result is more equitable and effective support for all students. Our unique approach prioritizes strong human relationships. And it's proven to deliver real student impact. Nationally, 80% of OneGoal high school graduates enroll in a postsecondary institution, and 72% of those who enroll persist one year after high school. OneGoal students are one-and-a-half times more likely to graduate from college than their peers from similar backgrounds.

