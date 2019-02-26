OneH2 Receives $250,000 Grant From The State Of North Carolina

OneH2, which manufactures zero-emission hydrogen fuel along with fuel production, storage and dispensing equipment, plans to make this facility a fuel production hub serving its distributors throughout the Southeast US. Among other factors, this particular facility was selected with the assistance of local utility companies due to its proximity to low transmission cost feedstock necessary for competitive hydrogen fuel production. OneH2 anticipates that the facility will serve as a template for future hubs planned to be built across North America, the UK, and Australia over the coming years, with Pontiac, Michigan, being the next facility in the pipeline. Each OneH2 hub will allow hydrogen to challenge the regional price of gasoline and diesel at the pump, a strategy that OneH2 believes will empower businesses that operate truck fleets to make an affordable change to zero emission fuel.

OneH2 recently reported that it had acquired the PowerTap® Hydrogen generator business from Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cleveland based Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) The grant will directly assist in facility renovations necessary to put the Nuvera PowerTap® hydrogen generator range into long run production.

Wes Pandoff, OneH2 Senior Vice President & Director of Operations commented, "Things are really moving along here at OneH2. Everyone at the company is excited about the progress we've made in such a short amount of time. We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the State of North Carolina for its generous support and encouragement of the hydrogen industry, as well as reaffirm our commitment to the town of Long View."

ABOUT ONEH2, INC.

OneH2, Inc., headquartered in Longview, North Carolina, is a privately held, vertically integrated hydrogen fuel company. OneH2 is emerging as a leader in providing scalable hydrogen fuel systems coupled with cost effective delivered hydrogen fuel for use in industrial vehicle and truck markets. For more information about OneH2, Inc. visit the Company's website at www.oneh2.com.

