OneHash Launches World's First FaaS Solution - a unique combination of FOSS and SaaS

To bring about a change in this existing unfair pattern, young enthusiasts Anand Singh Balyan and Rohit Gadia worked towards creating a platform that provides the benefits of expensive SaaS solutions, at the prices of FOSS and came up with the concept of the World's First FaaS. FaaS is a neological blend of FOSS and SaaS with an affordable, scalable, robust, agile and fully featured CRM, ERP, HCM and Project management solutions; A game-changer for all industries to use the benefits of an On-Demand software with easy accessibility and affordability. This platform, whose USP is 90% of the features of the existing enterprise solution, costs only 10% of the price.

With a concept so unique, within a span of 6 months, OneHash has managed a huge client base of more than 1,000 customers and has proved that customers never run behind the brand; they run behind the product.

The journey of OneHash started like any other startup, with a team of two members, and a humble investment of 2M. Bringing a CRM solution at such affordable prices, raised a lot of questions against the legitimacy and quality of the platform. Another stumbling block was assembling a staff that could comprehend the organization's sentiment rather than merely work there to make a living.

Overcoming these challenges and making its dream come true, OneHash today stands strong with 1000+ customers in less than a year; with footprints in all the 7 continents of the world. The company is voraciously working towards achieving a goal of 10 million users in the next 10 years and a mission to enable 95% of the SMBs around the world with an All-In-One FaaS solution.

