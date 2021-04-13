onehome Expands Leadership Team and Advisory Board Appointees to Support Boom of Post-Acute and Home-Based Care

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- onehome , the healthcare company transforming post-acute and home-based care (PAHC), has announced a series of key executive hires and advisory board appointments in support of the company's aggressive market expansion. onehome currently manages PAHC services including home health, home infusion, durable medical equipment, and [email protected] for nearly one million patients, through risk- and value-based arrangements.

The delivery of healthcare has been transformed — perhaps forever — by the COVID-19 pandemic. The movement to care in the home, both longitudinal and post acute, has accelerated as a safer alternative to institutional settings with clinical, economic and quality-of-life advantages. onehome has been an innovative healthcare provider making that shift possible.

"Since our beginning in 2003, onehome has been incrementally building the capabilities that give healthcare plans, physicians and patients confidence for PAHC," said Dr. Joseph Mayer, President of onehome. "This is an exciting time for post acute and home-based care and validates onehome's mission and model of providing all of the services and technology to enable patients to heal in the home. The ability to deliver better health outcomes and a quality patient experience while reducing the cost of care is fueling a home's growth. The people joining us have a wealth of experience, talent and relationships that will further your home's mission to make the home the center of the care, bringing healing into many new homes and markets."

The expanded onehome leadership team includes:

Robin Heffernan , Ph.D., Chief Product and Strategy Officer — Robin brings her expertise in, and passion for, shifting the healthcare cost curve, improving health access and achieving measurable value for patients and healthcare companies. Robin is a serial entrepreneur, experienced executive, and former venture capitalist focused on healthcare and technology. Prior to onehome, Robin was the COO at LogistiCare.

— Robin brings her expertise in, and passion for, shifting the healthcare cost curve, improving health access and achieving measurable value for patients and healthcare companies. Robin is a serial entrepreneur, experienced executive, and former venture capitalist focused on healthcare and technology. Prior to onehome, Robin was the COO at LogistiCare. Chris Sullivan , Executive Vice President of Development — With more than 20 years of healthcare experience, Chris is responsible for building strategic partnerships with health plans that will further expand onehome into new markets. Chris comes to onehome after an eight-year tenure at HealthHelp, where he held the title of Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development and was responsible for driving the growth efforts that tripled HealthHelp's valuation, ultimately leading to the company's acquisition by a global, publicly traded organization.

— With more than 20 years of healthcare experience, Chris is responsible for building strategic partnerships with health plans that will further expand onehome into new markets. Chris comes to onehome after an eight-year tenure at HealthHelp, where he held the title of Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development and was responsible for driving the growth efforts that tripled HealthHelp's valuation, ultimately leading to the company's acquisition by a global, publicly traded organization. Laurie Colasanti , Chief Human Resources Officer — Laurie is responsible for all aspects of the onehome's human resources, which will be critical as the organization's current 1,700-employee base grows to continue providing full-time frontline home healthcare in new markets. Over the course of her 25 years in human resources, Laurie has worked in the healthcare, automotive, transportation and petrochemical industries.

In addition to these executive hires, onehome is announcing key additions to its Board of Advisors, including Chairman, Rick Glanz.

"For many of us, the opportunity to serve onehome as advisors feels like the culmination of years of planning and anticipation to arrive at this moment," said Glanz. "Enhanced care in the home is on the cusp of transforming how and where healthcare is delivered in this country. It will be our role to help raise that momentum to the next level, implementing enhanced home care for healthcare plans and their members nationwide."

New and key onehome Board of Advisors members include:

Rick Glanz , Chairman — Healthcare CEO, consultant, operator and advocate, Rick brings over 25 years of strategic insight and executive leadership to his role. Rick was co-founder and CEO of decision support technology resource SeniorMetrix, an enterprise serving over one million Medicare Advantage members. Rick oversaw the successful sale of SeniorMetrix, which became the foundation of naviHealth, where he also served in an executive position. Rick managed the Western U.S. division for The Polaris Group (Novacare) consulting firm and was also a senior nursing home administrator and multi-facility operator for the Pacific Northwest. Rick has served as senior consultant and advisor for multiple post-acute service organizations.

— Healthcare CEO, consultant, operator and advocate, Rick brings over 25 years of strategic insight and executive leadership to his role. Rick was co-founder and CEO of decision support technology resource SeniorMetrix, an enterprise serving over one million Medicare Advantage members. Rick oversaw the successful sale of SeniorMetrix, which became the foundation of naviHealth, where he also served in an executive position. Rick managed the Western U.S. division for The Polaris Group (Novacare) consulting firm and was also a senior nursing home administrator and multi-facility operator for the Pacific Northwest. Rick has served as senior consultant and advisor for multiple post-acute service organizations. Gregg P. Allen , M.D., F.A.A.F.P. — Gregg is a board-certified family physician with over 40 years of experience as a clinician, senior level management executive and entrepreneur. After leaving his post as senior medical officer for Coventry Corporation, he was the founding chief medical officer for MedSolutions, Inc., later acquired by CareCoreNational to form evicore, Inc. As the evicore CMO, Gregg was instrumental in leading and guiding the clinical growth and diversification of these combined companies to form the largest integrated medical benefits management company in the country, today touching nearly 120 million Americans.Gregg is currently chairman of the advisory board for Carenext Health and in recent years was selected as Nashville Healthcare Council Fellow. Gregg is also a long-time member of the editorial board for the Journal of Population Health.

— Gregg is a board-certified family physician with over 40 years of experience as a clinician, senior level management executive and entrepreneur. After leaving his post as senior medical officer for Coventry Corporation, he was the founding chief medical officer for MedSolutions, Inc., later acquired by CareCoreNational to form evicore, Inc. As the evicore CMO, Gregg was instrumental in leading and guiding the clinical growth and diversification of these combined companies to form the largest integrated medical benefits management company in the country, today touching nearly 120 million Americans.Gregg is currently chairman of the advisory board for Carenext Health and in recent years was selected as Nashville Healthcare Council Fellow. Gregg is also a long-time member of the editorial board for the Journal of Population Health. Scott Vasey — Scott is SVP of Network Management at AmeriHealth Caritas. He was Chief Strategy Officer at myNexus, a home-health benefits manager, which was recently acquired by Anthem. Previously, Scott was SVP of Strategy at Visiting Nurse Service of New York , SVP Delivery System Strategy and Management at Health Republic Insurance of New York and VP, Risk, Quality and Network Solutions at Optum.

— Scott is SVP of Network Management at AmeriHealth Caritas. He was Chief Strategy Officer at myNexus, a home-health benefits manager, which was recently acquired by Anthem. Previously, Scott was SVP of Strategy at Visiting Nurse Service of , SVP Delivery System Strategy and Management at Health Republic Insurance of and VP, Risk, Quality and Network Solutions at Optum. Timothy E. Nolan — Tim is CEO and founder of TEN Healthcare, LLC., a company specializing in the provision of strategic and tactical business development services in the healthcare space. With over 35 years of experience, Tim was most recently the EVP of EmblemHealth, an $8 billion not-for -profit health plan payer and provider in the New York metro area. In addition, Tim served as the president and COO of Independent Living Systems, LLC., contributing to its growth as a nationally recognized leader in long term managed care. Other executive roles have included positions with Meridian Health Systems, now Hackensack Meridian Health, and Coventry Healthcare and USHealthcare. where he played fundamental roles in the acquisition and integration of those organizations by Aetna. Tim currently sits on the New York University Wagner School of Health advisory board.

About onehome

onehome , the healthcare company transforming post-acute and home-based care (PAHC) meets the needs of health plans by serving its members through a value-based, full-risk model for integrated post-acute and home-based care. Patients, plans and providers have the same goal — healing at home. Onehome has built a model that combines clinical and benefits management expertise under one roof to unlock the promise of better care for everyone. onehome's model offers a single point of accountability for care in the home to its health plan and provider partners, serving more than one million health plan members nationwide. As demand continues to grow, onehome will be instrumental in helping to improve patient outcomes and quality of life, reducing hospital readmission rates and lowering costs. Visit us online at onehome and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

