onehome Partners with Devoted Health to Bring Post-Acute Home-Based Care to Medicare Advantage Members in Arizona, Ohio and San Antonio, TX

The booming home healthcare market, accelerated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing Medicare Advantage population, is bringing together companies like onehome and Devoted Health to make both PAHC and ongoing care more accessible, reducing the rate of hospital readmission and, oftentimes, the duration of treatment for healing.

"Our members' health and quality of life depend on access to safe and necessary care, and, increasingly, we are looking to the home as the best environment for healing," said Ed Park, co-founder and CEO, Devoted Health. "We've partnered with onehome to deliver their high level of care as we expand into Arizona, Ohio and Texas, confident that the unique model they've built and their proven track record of moving post-acute care into the home couldn't be of greater value at this time for serving the needs of our new members."

Through a value-based, full-risk model, onehome serves more than one million patients with PAHC in the fastest-growing segment of the healthcare industry. The U.S. home healthcare market is projected to grow 7% annually to $173 billion by 2026 as the migration from facility-centric care is motivated by the clinical and economic benefits of care in the home. Growth is further accelerated by the "silver tsunami," with 10,000 Baby Boomers turning 65 every day, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patient safety and preference to remain at home.

"It's exciting to grow into new markets with a partner that's committed to servicing the growing Medicare Advantage population," said Joseph Mayer, M.D., president, onehome. "Since our beginning, onehome has been guided by the mission of making the home the center of care in order to improve the patient experience and provide healthcare plans with the tools to expand their member benefits. Our partnership with Devoted Health will help deliver a high level of care to older people who want to remain healthy at home."

onehome has also begun as Devoted Health's delegated provider for utilization management, claims and credentialing. onehome was recently approved as a licensed third-party administrator in Arizona and Ohio and will maintain its existing TPA status in Texas.

About onehome

onehome , the healthcare company transforming post-acute care (PAC) for the home, meets the needs of health plans by serving its members through a value-based, full-risk model for integrated post-acute and home-based care. Patients, plans and providers have the same goal — healing at home. onehome has built a model that combines clinical and benefits management expertise under one roof to unlock the promise of better care for everyone. onehome's model offers a single point of accountability for care in the home to its health plan and provider partners, serving more than one million health plan members nationwide. As demand continues to grow, onehome will be instrumental in helping to improve patient outcomes and quality of life, reducing hospital readmission rates and lowering costs. Visit us online at onehome and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Devoted Health

Devoted Health is a next-generation Medicare Advantage plan guided by a deep belief that every member should be treated like we would treat our own family: with loving care, a profound commitment to their health and well-being, and respect for them and their time. As a "payvidor" that integrates being both a payor and provider of health care services, Devoted Health partners with top doctors and hospitals, uses industry-leading technology, and supports members with dedicated guides and tech-enabled care services in order to help Medicare beneficiaries get the highest-quality health care — the right care in the right place at the right time. Led by co-founders Ed and Todd Park, Devoted Health is powered by a proven, world-class health care and technology team. For more information, go to www.devoted.com or follow us on Twitter @DevotedHealth.[1]

