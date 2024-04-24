ONEHOPE Wine Continues on Mission to Democratize the Napa Experience with Relaunch of Wine Club

Napa's First and Only Impact Driven Wine Club now with More Flexibility, Value and Exclusive Access to Award-Winning Wines

RUTHERFORD, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEHOPE Wine , a Napa Valley winery founded with the mission to change the world by sharing wine and giving hope has relaunched the Wine Club offering more flexibility and completely customizable options. Tapping into ONEHOPE's technology platform, Wine Club members can select different wines with each shipment, adjust the frequency and timing of delivery and change the number of bottles purchased. In addition, with each purchase customers can select a nonprofit of their choice to receive 10% of all proceeds – making this the only impact driven Wine Club where every order gives back to the causes that matter to its members.

"Since day one our mission has been to bring the Napa experience and the amazing award-winning wines from our region to more people who enjoy wine and giving back to the causes that matter most," shared Jake Kloberdanz, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, ONEHOPE Wine. "We are proud to offer our Wine Club members the incredible flexibility to receive the wine they want, when and how they choose to receive it along with access to some of our exclusive vintages and our state-of-the-art winery in the heart of Napa."

Joining the ONEHOPE Wine Club offers members significant benefits valued at $500. Perks of membership include free shipping, special discounts, free wine gifts and exclusive offers. Membership benefits include:

Free Shipping - Wine Club members receive free shipping on all their subscriptions and on all orders over $99

Savings - Save 10% on 6-bottle and 20% on 12-bottle purchases all year round

Wine Gifts - Alongside your wine selection, receive exclusive wine gifts on your second and fourth shipments

Winery Tastings - On your third shipment, enjoy an exclusive invitation to our acclaimed tasting room, in the heart of the world-renowned Napa Valley

Exclusive Wines - Wine Club members receive exclusive access to our newest selections, most unique options, and limited-release vintages

Greater Giving - As always every order gives back and wine club members average $60 a year to their cause of choice

Exclusive Access: To sign up and become a member of ONEHOPE's Wine Club visit https://www.onehopewine.com/wine-club and begin to experience the incredible offerings of ONEHOPE's vintages.

About ONEHOPE:

ONEHOPE was founded in 2007 with the mission to change the world by bringing people together to share wine and giving hope to help nourish the future for generations to come. Together with our inspiring 10,000+ Cause Entrepreneurs, ONEHOPE has proudly donated to nonprofits around the world, helping fund over 3 million meals to children in need, planting an entire forest in Indonesia, building three schools in the developing world, and so much more. We are democratizing the Napa Valley experience with award-winning wines and empowering consumers to support the causes that matter most to them through wine.

ONEHOPE offers a platform to donate 10% of the proceeds to benefit nonprofits chosen by customers. To date, ONEHOPE has supported over 50,000 unique nonprofits and in fall 2023 passed the milestone of $10 million in donations.

