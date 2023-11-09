ONEHOPE Wine Reaches Philanthropic Milestone

Napa's Purpose Driven Winery has Proudly Donated more than Ten Million Dollars to Over Forty Thousand Unique Charities

RUTHERFORD, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEHOPE , a Napa Valley winery founded with the mission to change the world by sharing wine and giving hope is pleased to announce surpassing ten million dollars in donations to more than 40,000 unique charities as part of the brand commitment that every bottle gives back.

ONEHOPE Wine founders toast philanthropic milestone. ONEHOPE Wine brand founders at the Napa Valley winery.

"When we founded ONEHOPE, our co-founders and I set out to build the most innovative, iconic and impactful wine brand of this generation. We saw multiple brands giving back temporarily during different campaigns or seasons but we were inspired to build a company where purpose was core to every element and strategy, and woven into the fabric of the business every day and year-round," passionately shared Jake Kloberdanz, ONEHOPE's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Powered by our Cause Entrepreneurs, our ONEHOPE Community has helped to share over ten million bottles of wine generating over ten million dollars donated to forty thousand meaningful causes both in their neighborhoods and to neighborhoods across the world. The exciting thing is we feel like we're just getting started!"

ONEHOPE's platform enables people to raise money for any nonprofit of their choice by donating 10% of purchases to causes that are important to them. Through wine fundraisers, the brand continues to democratize the Napa Valley wine tasting experience - and empowers people to gather together around wine to share and support the causes that matter most to them. As Kloberdanz puts it, "Our service is connecting people, and we do it through wine tastings. Our product is hope, and it happens to come with an incredible bottle of wine!"

Significant global programming that has been funded by ONEHOPE to date includes funding over 3 million meals to children in need, planting an entire forest in Indonesia and building three schools, providing clean water for over 80,000 people in Africa and India, and bringing solar power to communities in Colombia that had none. In the last year alone, ONEHOPE supported over 10,000 nonprofits with the majority going to health related nonprofits, followed by animal rescues, helping children, educational resources and hunger relief.

Learn more about ONEHOPE at: onehopewine.com

About ONEHOPE:

ONEHOPE was founded in 2007 with the mission to change the world by bringing people together to share wine and giving hope to help nourish the future for generations to come. ONEHOPE offers a platform to donate 10% of the proceeds to benefit nonprofits chosen by customers. Together with our inspiring 10,000+ Cause Entrepreneurs, ONEHOPE has proudly donated over $10M to nonprofits around the world, helping fund over 3 million meals to children in need, planting an entire forest in Indonesia, building three schools in the developing world, and so much more. We are democratizing the Napa Valley experience with award-winning wines and empowering consumers to support the causes that matter most to them through wine.

