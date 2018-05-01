O'Neil Digital Solutions Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Neil Digital Solutions, a recognized leader in technology-driven, marketing communication services, today announced its Microsoft IIS, Data Storage and PDF Storage systems has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that O'Neil Digital Solutions has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places O'Neil Digital Solutions in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"The HITRUST CSF certification adds to our already unsurpassed security standards and practices, and represents our continual investment in IT security and the protection of our client's data," said Mark Rosson, O'Neil's Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. "The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard, and we're pleased to be able to demonstrate our commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "We are pleased that O'Neil Digital Solutions has taken the steps necessary to achieve HITRUST CSF Certified status, and we expect their customers to have confidence in this designation."

About O'Neil Digital Solutions

For over 30 years, O'Neil has been recognized as a leader in technology-driven, marketing communication services. Every day we repurpose, produce and deliver millions of time-sensitive documents both in electronic and paper media.

O'Neil is a solution-based company. We offer customers forward-thinking solutions to design, create, print and distribute their client communications. Collectively, our team of industry experts has over 200 years' worth of experience and expertise in publishing services and we enjoy a global reputation for excellence and innovation. Our broad knowledge base enables us to build and manage innovative solutions for a diverse customer base. We infuse each project with experience and technology tailored to meet client requirements.

