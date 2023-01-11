O'Neil Digital Solutions' ONEsuite Platform Named a Global Leader on the Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard™

ONEsuite Platform continues to augment CCM/CXM operations, cost-savings, employee and customer experiences, and more

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Neil Digital Solutions, the nation's leading Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience (CX) provider, is pleased to announce that its ONEsuite platform was recognized as an international leader on the Communication Experience Platforms (CXP) and CCM-CXM Communications Outsourcing segments of the 2023 Aspire Leaderboard™ for the second consecutive year. The Leaderboard is a set of dynamic, digital-first positioning grids that rank top-tier service providers across the CCM and CXM industries.

ONEsuite, a comprehensive end-to-end CCM and CXM platform that delivers unparalleled customer communications and experiences and continues to elevate service delivery and prove its innovative, next-generation data management, analytics, next-best-actions to its communications capabilities. Serving the nation's top healthcare and financial services institutions, ONEsuite helps them deliver the customized communications demanded by today's sophisticated, technologically savvy customers. ONEsuite's Campaign Management Module provides clients with a powerful workflow to build, manage and delivers omni-channel campaigns, then tracks results. Dashboards allow the client to view funnel conversions and revenue-generation for each campaign.

In the comprehensive report, Aspire notes several business benefits offered by ONEsuite. They include: business user enablement, revenue generation, ease of integration with other systems, call center volume reduction, IT cost reduction, improved STAR ratings and Net Promoter Scores for users, improved customer loyalty, etc.

The key differentiator noted was the platform's live personas feature, which give users a 360-degree view of customer demographics, psychographics, behavioral insights and more, which can be used to power segmentation and personalization across communications experiences.

"O'Neil differentiates itself through its technology, data legacy and its ability to segment individual recipients into 'Live Personas'. This is the lifeblood of its ONEsuite platform. Organizations that use it to send their customer the highly targeted interactions they demand will be in a position to not only realize cost savings through increased digital adoption but to also drive better business value by improving customer experience, adding upsell/cross-sell opportunities, and boosting their brand's image with every touchpoint." – Aspire "Exploring the Value of the ONESuite Platform" Report, page 16

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by the Aspire team," said Mark Rosson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing with O'Neil Digital Solutions. "Being cited as a Leader in CCM and CXM reinforces the work we have done to keep pace with our customers' needs and a fast-changing marketplace. I am excited that O'Neil continues to provide solutions that solves the challenges related to communications development, delivery, optimization and data interpretation. We look forward to continued innovation and success."

About O'Neil Digital Solutions

O'Neil Digital Solutions, a division of William O'Neil Companies, has been a recognized leader in technology-driven, marketing communication services for nearly five decades. Forward-thinking, resourceful, and nimble, O'Neil Digital Solutions specializes in Customer Communication Management (CCM) and provides solutions for Customer Experience Management (CXM) for the Healthcare, Insurance, and Financial Services industries. Its innovative solution, ONEsuite, is a robust CCM/CXM platform that supports every stakeholder throughout the client's enterprise.

For more information, visit: www.oneildigitalsolutions.com, call 1-310-448-6400, or email [email protected].

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM), Customer Experience Management (CXM), and Customer Journey Management (CJM) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with Software, Services and Solution providers, and Business Advisories and Private Equity Firms to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.

