O'Neil Digital Solutions Welcomes Tim Mader as Director of Business Development, Financial Services

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Neil Digital Solutions, a leader in providing innovative customer communications and customer experience (CX) solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Tim Mader as Director of Business Development for Financial Services. Tim joined the team this past August, 2024, and brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the insurance and financial services sectors.

Tim Mader, Director of Business Development, Financial Services

With a career spanning over two decades, Tim Mader is recognized as a trailblazer in the business development landscape. He was a pivotal figure in the early 2000s, playing a significant role in pioneering one of the first opt-in email marketing companies in the US, setting the stage for the evolution of digital marketing. His expertise in omni-channel solutions, SAAS, and content writing has consistently positioned him at the forefront of industry innovation.

In his new role, Tim will leverage his deep knowledge of the insurance industry, his extensive network of contacts, and his proficiency in steering business growth to drive O'Neil Digital Solutions' expansion in the financial services sector. His previous leadership roles have honed his ability to exceed business development goals and close new logos, making him an invaluable asset to the O'Neil team.

Chief Executive Officer, David Blanton added, "With Tim's extensive experience, commitment to excellence, and proven expertise in the financial services industry, we are confident in his ability to play a pivotal role in driving strategic growth and contributing significantly to our company's ongoing success."

Steve Kipp, Sales Manager for the Financial Services Vertical at O'Neil, said," We are confident that Tim's expertise and leadership will significantly contribute to the company's growth and success in the financial services sector. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for O'Neil, and the team looks forward to the impact he will make in his new role".

Beyond his professional achievements, Tim is deeply committed to philanthropy and community service. He serves on the Board of Directors at Carly's Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting families navigating the adoption journey.

About O'Neil Digital Solutions

O'Neil Digital Solutions is a premier provider of digital transformation and customer communication services. With over 60 years of commitment to innovative solutions, O'Neil stands at the forefront of technology and client management, continuing to offer scalable solutions that respond dynamically to client needs. This year alone, O'Neil is set to deliver over 5 billion digital document pages, enhancing customer interaction and digital transformation for its clients worldwide. O'Neil's ONEsuite CCM & CX platform has been recognized by industry analysts as a global leader, further solidifying O'Neil's position at the cutting edge of digital communications.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mark Nead

[email protected]

440-785-1570

SOURCE O'Neil Digital Solutions