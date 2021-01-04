O'neill Vintners & Distillers Announces Purchase Of Innovative Wine Brand, Rabble Wines

Rabble Wines is inspired by the everyday farming challenges Murray encountered as a vineyard manager, grower and entrepreneur. In 2010, Murray set about creating Rabble Wines in Paso Robles to prove that despite Mother Nature's untamable ways, he would succeed in producing rabble rousing wines. According to Nielsen ending November 28,2020 the core tier has grown +51.3% in the 52-week premium wine category.

"Moving Rabble into the O'Neill portfolio is a great win for our consumer and for the brand," says Murray. "I know Rabble will continue to provide authenticity and adventure under the leadership of visionary entrepreneur Jeff O'Neill. I am enormously proud of what we built with Rabble and am excited about turning my focus towards Tooth & Nail Wine Company, which promises to continue disrupting the stodgier aspects of the wine world."

"O'Neill is laser focused on creating sustainable growth through our innovative brands and offering approachable wines to Millennials and upcoming Gen Z consumers. Rob has created a unique brand that maintains relevance in an industry that frequently finds itself a little behind. His efforts resonate with forward-thinking, modern wine drinkers. Rabble fits well within our growing portfolio of nationally-distributed brands," comments Jeff O'Neill, CEO of O'Neill Vintners & Distillers.

O'Neill will carry on the quality and spirit of Rabble Wines made from Paso Robles AVA fruit in its own Paso Robles winery facility, focusing on the core tier of Rabble Cabernet Sauvignon SRP $24.99, Rabble Zinfandel SRP $24.99, Rabble Red Blend SRP $15.99 and Rabble Rosé SRP $15.99. These wines offer the augmented reality experience Rabble Wines are renowned for, the first US winery to use AR on wine labels. Details of the purchase were not disclosed. To learn more about O'Neill Vintners and Distillers please visit www.ONeillWine.com . To learn more about Tooth & Nail Wine Company please visit www.toothandnailwine.com .

About O'Neill Vintners & Distillers

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers was founded in 2004 by industry veteran and entrepreneur Jeff O'Neill. The vertically integrated winery has grown to become the seventh-largest winery in California with a reputation for producing high-quality wines from the North Coast, Central Coast, and Central Valley. Through its extensive vineyards and modern production facilities, O'Neill provides premium winemaking services to the industry as well as its growing portfolio of national brands. The company's national brands portfolio includes Line 39, Robert Hall, Harken, Exitus, Day Owl Rose, Austerity and Charles Woodson's Intercept. For more information, please visit www.ONeillWine.com .

