O'Neill Vintners & Distillers Honored With Wine Institute's California Green Medal Leader Award

O'Neill's sustainability efforts instill the importance of green initiatives and environmental justice. These are ongoing to minimize waste, reduce their carbon footprint, and protect the environment. In 2020, O'Neill installed BioFiltro's largest worm powered winery wastewater system in the world at its Parlier winery facility, capable of filtering more than one million gallons of wastewater per day. They also launched a regenerative viticulture study at O'Neill-owned Robert Hall Winery in Paso Robles, a three-year comparative research program led by Caine Thompson, O'Neill Vintners & Distillers' Sustainability Lead. The study will enhance biodiversity and minimize environmental impact while informing regenerative farming practices and carbon sequestration that others can replicate.

O'Neill's commitment also includes employee and community wellbeing, reinforced by the diversity and inclusion statement further promoting their mission of hiring and maintaining a diverse workforce. This mission extends to the wine industry at large and supports the future development of a diverse workforce with two four-year college room and board Charles Woodson & O'Neill Family Scholarships and internship opportunities to advance BIPOC representation.

In addition, O'Neill is also working with the larger agricultural community by supporting more than 200 California grape growers under contract — which are responsible for 15,000 planted acres — to become sustainably certified. The goal is to source 100% sustainably farmed fruit by the end of 2022, and O'Neill is 85% there.

"Our work doesn't end with this recognition," said Jeff O'Neill. "It is just getting started."

The Green Medal Leader Award is in an elite class of recognition and is given to the vineyard or winery that excels in the three "E's" of sustainability. The Wine Institute issued awards in four categories this year: Leader, Environment, Community and Business. Learn about the 2021 winners and their efforts in sustainability at greenmedal.org/2021-green-medal-award-winners/ .

More information about the Wine Institute and Seventh Annual California Green Medal Awards can be found at www.greenmedal.org .

About O'Neill Vintners & Distillers

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers was founded in 2004 by industry veteran and entrepreneur Jeff O'Neill. The vertically integrated winery is one of the fastest-growing wineries in California with a reputation for producing premium-quality wines from the North Coast, Central Coast, and Central Valley. The company's national brands portfolio includes Line 39, Robert Hall, Harken, Day Owl Rosé, Game Box, Rabble and Charles Woodson's Intercept. For more information, please visit www.ONeillWine.com .

